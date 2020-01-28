Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

After launching the cheapest smartphone with punch hole display, Infinix is set to launch cheapest with pop-up selfie camera. The company is reportedly set to launch Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera in India soon. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000, making it the most affordable smartphone with pop-up camera. The Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the third smartphone in company’s S5 series. It will follow the launch of Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite.

Infinix S5 Pro: Everything we know so far

Honor 9X is the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, the smartphone was launched in India early this month. Now, Infinix is preparing to undercut the smartphone in a big way. Infinix S5 Pro is tipped to launch as the most affordable smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. A report by Pricebaba claims that the smartphone will become official sometime next month. The pop-up selfie camera is tipped to be present at the top right corner of the device.

It could be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, the exact configuration is not known just yet. The smartphone will debut as an upgrade over Infinix S5 which launched in October last year. The Infinix ‘S’ series has been aimed at the selfie lovers. There is a possibility that it will offer same specifications as its predecessor. The exact specifications of the device might leak ahead of the official launch next month.

According to Counterpoint Research, Transsion Group reached its highest ever market share in India in Q4 2019. The company remained strong in Tier 3, Tier 4 and rural India. However, it will now need to expand itself in the Tier 1 cities as well. The report also observed that Infinix showcased growth in the Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 price segment. We might see that trend continue with the company bring premium features at an affordable price point.