Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6: What to expect

Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in India.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 1:52 PM IST
Infinix S5 Pro leak

(Photo credit: GSMArena)

Infinix S5 Pro, the budget smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, is set to launch in India on March 6. After teasing the device for sometime, the company has officially revealed the launch date. The teaser for the device has confirmed some of the key features of the device. The Infinix S5 Pro will come equipped with a pop-up selfie camera. It is tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000. If the pricing turns out to be accurate, it will be the cheapest with a pop-up selfie camera in India.

Infinix S5 Pro launch: What to expect

The Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the third smartphone in the company’s S5 series. It will join the Infinix S5 and S5 Lite from the company. Honor 9X is the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in the country. It is priced at Rs 13,999 and Infinix might undercut the device in a big way. Infinix is already teasing the device will come with 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup. A report by 91mobiles claimed that it will also sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

However, Infinix has confirmed that it will use a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The company has also virtually confirmed the design. The triple rear camera setup is stacked vertically and is placed similar to Vivo V15 series. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is shown in green color, which should be different in the market populated by aurora colors. It is tipped to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right side.

The USB port, speaker grille and audio jack is expected to be on the bottom side of the model. Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie smartphone is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery. With the Infinix S5 Pro, the company is looking to challenge mainstream smartphone makers in a significant way. While we expect to see specifications similar to Infinix S5, the exact hardware is not known yet.

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 3 Pro फोन 29,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Nokia लॉन्च कर सकती है बेहद सस्ता 4जी स्मर्टफोन, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch live Update : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ 44MP ड्यूल पंचहोल सेल्फी कैमरा वाला Reno 3 pro

Vodafone idea ग्राहकों के लिए अच्छी खबर, कंपनी हर दिन दे रही 1.5 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा Android 10 का अपडेट

