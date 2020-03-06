comscore Infinix S5 Pro with 16MP pop-up selfie camera to launch today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect
News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro will go official as the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. Here is a look at key features and expected price of the smartphone.

  • Published: March 6, 2020 9:10 AM IST
Infinix S5 Pro main

Infinix S5 Pro is set to launch as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in India today. Like Realme and Xiaomi, Infinix has also cancelled the on-ground launch event that was previously planned for the smartphone. With the new device, Infinix will further offer a premium experience at budget price as part of its S5 series. Ahead of the launch today, we already know that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company is also teasing a green and magenta shade of the device in the form of a product listing.

Related Stories


Infinix S5 Pro launch: What to expect?

At the time of writing, there does not seem to be a live stream for the launch event. However, we do know that the smartphone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. In terms of price, it is expected to be cheaper than Honor 9X and Tecno Camon 15 Pro. Both these smartphones feature a pop-up selfie camera and are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. We might see Infinix S5 Pro debut for Rs 9,999 in India.

The Infinix S5 Pro will arrive as the third smartphone in the Infinix S5 family of devices. The Infinix S5 Lite and Infinix S5 are available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The pop-up selfie camera won’t be the only attraction. There is also a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The teaser image also confirms a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor followed by Infinix branding. We also know that the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and an immersive experience thanks to a pop-up selfie camera.

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

Also Read

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

Infinix S5 Pro seems to have the volume rocker placed on the left side while the power button is on the right. There seems to be speaker grille and audio jack placed at the bottom of the bottom. Infinix has not confirmed processor or memory configuration just yet. It could house a 4,000mAh battery like its siblings. We might also see support for fast charging. If priced at Rs 9,999, Infinix might appeal to millennials and young customers looking for pop-up selfie camera experience.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 9:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i
Wearables
Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect
Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499

Wearables

Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499
Upcoming phones in March 2020

Top Products

Upcoming phones in March 2020
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6
Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

News

Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

हिंदी समाचार

Holi 2020: घर जाने के लिए Railofy App से बुक करें ट्रेन की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म नहीं हुई तो मिलेगी फ्लाइट

March 2020: डेली 2GB डाटा के लिए बेस्ट है Reliance Jio का 251 रुपये का प्लान, 51 दिनों की है वैलिडिटी

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में होगा लॉन्च

iPhone 9 की लॉन्च में हो सकती है देरी, किफायती आईफोन के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

Nokia 5.2 Captain America स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, जानिए क्या होगा इसमें खास

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details
Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect