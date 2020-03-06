Infinix S5 Pro is set to launch as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in India today. Like Realme and Xiaomi, Infinix has also cancelled the on-ground launch event that was previously planned for the smartphone. With the new device, Infinix will further offer a premium experience at budget price as part of its S5 series. Ahead of the launch today, we already know that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company is also teasing a green and magenta shade of the device in the form of a product listing.

Infinix S5 Pro launch: What to expect?

At the time of writing, there does not seem to be a live stream for the launch event. However, we do know that the smartphone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. In terms of price, it is expected to be cheaper than Honor 9X and Tecno Camon 15 Pro. Both these smartphones feature a pop-up selfie camera and are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. We might see Infinix S5 Pro debut for Rs 9,999 in India.

The Infinix S5 Pro will arrive as the third smartphone in the Infinix S5 family of devices. The Infinix S5 Lite and Infinix S5 are available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The pop-up selfie camera won’t be the only attraction. There is also a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The teaser image also confirms a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor followed by Infinix branding. We also know that the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and an immersive experience thanks to a pop-up selfie camera.

Infinix S5 Pro seems to have the volume rocker placed on the left side while the power button is on the right. There seems to be speaker grille and audio jack placed at the bottom of the bottom. Infinix has not confirmed processor or memory configuration just yet. It could house a 4,000mAh battery like its siblings. We might also see support for fast charging. If priced at Rs 9,999, Infinix might appeal to millennials and young customers looking for pop-up selfie camera experience.