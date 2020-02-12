Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Smartphone maker Infinix has just teased the launch of its much-anticipated smartphone, the Infinix S5 Pro. As part of the teaser, the company also showcased the design of the upcoming device. Taking a look at the video teaser we get to know that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The teaser also showed the front and back of the device for a few seconds. This time was enough for us to get some glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. Inspecting the video teaser, we get to know that the Infinix S5 Pro will feature a thick chin at the bottom of the display.

Infinix S5 Pro design and specifications

In addition, we also see the power button and the volume rocker on the right side of the smartphone. Inspecting other aspects of the device in the video, we will likely get a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Infinix has also added a curved glass finish on the back. The 46-second long video also tried to hype up the presence of the pop-up selfie camera. The first half of the video showcased the interest around pop-up selfie cameras with the help of multiple news articles. The video renders also showed off a green color finish of the smartphone.

Infinix also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a single camera setup in the pop-up housing. Talking about the front display, we are like to get an edge-to-edge full-screen display. The caption of the teaser video also confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. As per the teaser, the company is planning to launch the device on March 6, 2020.

As per past reports, the smartphone will feature Android 10 out of the box. In addition, Infinix will also add a triple camera setup on the back. The device is expected to sit below the Rs 10,000 mark when it comes to the pricing.