comscore Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera teased to launch on March 6
News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera teased to launch on March 6

News

The teaser also showed the front and back of the device for a few seconds. Inspecting the video teaser, we get to know that the Infinix S5 Pro will feature a thick chin at the bottom of the display.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Infinix S5 Pro Teaser video

Smartphone maker Infinix has just teased the launch of its much-anticipated smartphone, the Infinix S5 Pro. As part of the teaser, the company also showcased the design of the upcoming device. Taking a look at the video teaser we get to know that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The teaser also showed the front and back of the device for a few seconds. This time was enough for us to get some glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. Inspecting the video teaser, we get to know that the Infinix S5 Pro will feature a thick chin at the bottom of the display.

Related Stories


Infinix S5 Pro design and specifications

In addition, we also see the power button and the volume rocker on the right side of the smartphone. Inspecting other aspects of the device in the video, we will likely get a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Infinix has also added a curved glass finish on the back. The 46-second long video also tried to hype up the presence of the pop-up selfie camera. The first half of the video showcased the interest around pop-up selfie cameras with the help of multiple news articles. The video renders also showed off a green color finish of the smartphone.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Infinix also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a single camera setup in the pop-up housing. Talking about the front display, we are like to get an edge-to-edge full-screen display. The caption of the teaser video also confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. As per the teaser, the company is planning to launch the device on March 6, 2020.

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10, triple cameras under Rs 10,000: Report

Also Read

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10, triple cameras under Rs 10,000: Report

As per past reports, the smartphone will feature Android 10 out of the box. In addition, Infinix will also add a triple camera setup on the back. The device is expected to sit below the Rs 10,000 mark when it comes to the pricing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Here are some tips and tricks for Rage Gear mode
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Here are some tips and tricks for Rage Gear mode
PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve gaming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve gaming

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Features

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India

News

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

Most Popular

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6
Realme C3 review

Review

Realme C3 review
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज जबरदस्त स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

MWC 2020 में Coronavirus के चलते हिस्सा नहीं लेंगी ये प्रमुख कंपनियां

News

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India
News
Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6
Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online
Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display

News

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display