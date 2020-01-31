Infinix S5 Pro, the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, will launch in India on February 18. A leak earlier had claimed that the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings is preparing to launch the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera next month. Now, 91mobiles is back with another report that reveals the launch is set for February 18. The company launched the cheapest smartphone with punch-hole display last year. Now, it is preparing to offer a premium feature at an affordable price segment.

Infinix S5 Pro: Expected launch date and price

The Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the third smartphone in the company’s S5 series. It will follow the launch of Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite. With the smartphone, Infinix will undercut its rivals in a big way. Honor 9X is the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, the smartphone was launched in India early this month. Now, Infinix wants to give these major players a run for their money with a cheaper smartphone offering premium features like punch-hole display and pop-up selfie camera.

The report by 91mobiles also reveals that the smartphone will come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. Since it has a pop-up selfie camera, it will also be the cheapest with a notch-less full screen display. A previous report had claimed that the pop-up selfie camera will be at the top right corner of the device. This was confirmed by a purported image that surfaced online recently. The details of the camera setup remain unclear but it could be a 32-megapixel shooter. The smartphone is also said to debut as an upgrade over Infinix S5 which launched in October last year.

The Infinix S5 Pro is also tipped to feature a vertically stacked rear camera setup. It is also tipped to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The USB port, speaker grille and audio jack is expected to be on the bottom side of the model. According to Counterpoint Research, Transsion Group reached its highest ever market share in India in Q4 2019. With sub-Rs 10,000 price segment remaining the major sales area, Infinix is strengthening its market share.

