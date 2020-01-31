comscore Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on February 18; priced under Rs 10,000: Report
News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on February 18; priced under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 11:00 AM IST
infinix S5 4

Infinix S5 Pro, the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, will launch in India on February 18. A leak earlier had claimed that the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings is preparing to launch the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera next month. Now, 91mobiles is back with another report that reveals the launch is set for February 18. The company launched the cheapest smartphone with punch-hole display last year. Now, it is preparing to offer a premium feature at an affordable price segment.

Related Stories


Infinix S5 Pro: Expected launch date and price

The Infinix S5 Pro will debut as the third smartphone in the company’s S5 series. It will follow the launch of Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite. With the smartphone, Infinix will undercut its rivals in a big way. Honor 9X is the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, the smartphone was launched in India early this month. Now, Infinix wants to give these major players a run for their money with a cheaper smartphone offering premium features like punch-hole display and pop-up selfie camera.

The report by 91mobiles also reveals that the smartphone will come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. Since it has a pop-up selfie camera, it will also be the cheapest with a notch-less full screen display. A previous report had claimed that the pop-up selfie camera will be at the top right corner of the device. This was confirmed by a purported image that surfaced online recently. The details of the camera setup remain unclear but it could be a 32-megapixel shooter. The smartphone is also said to debut as an upgrade over Infinix S5 which launched in October last year.

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in January 2020

Also Read

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in January 2020

The Infinix S5 Pro is also tipped to feature a vertically stacked rear camera setup. It is also tipped to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The USB port, speaker grille and audio jack is expected to be on the bottom side of the model. According to Counterpoint Research, Transsion Group reached its highest ever market share in India in Q4 2019. With sub-Rs 10,000 price segment remaining the major sales area, Infinix is strengthening its market share.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 11:00 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X

13999

Android 9 Pie
Kirin 710F octa-core chipset
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Philips UpBeat Review
Review
Philips UpBeat Review
The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Gaming

The original Tecmo Bowl all set to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

News

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

News

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

Government to offer free movies to new internet users

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month
Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available

News

Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available
Honor 9X update rolling out

News

Honor 9X update rolling out
Honor 9X Review

Review

Honor 9X Review

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 5000 रुपये का एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Google नए Chatbot 'Meena' पर काम, इंसानों की तरह करेगा रिप्लाई

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच चौथा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Coronavirus ने रोकी Tesla की रफ्तार, शंघाई फैक्टरी 9 फरवरी तक रहेगी बंद

OnePlus का ये अनोखा फोन जल्द आएगा भारत, नहीं खरीद पाएंगे OnePlus फैन

News

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed
News
Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile
Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images

News

Moto G Stylus press renders leaked after alleged real-life images
Government to offer free movies to new internet users

News

Government to offer free movies to new internet users
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report