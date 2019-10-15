comscore Infinix S5 with quad rear cameras, 6.6-inch display launched in India: Price
Infinix S5 with quad rear cameras, 6.6-inch display launched in India for Rs 8,999

The newly launched Infinix S5 comes with a total of five cameras, a whopping 6.6-inch display, punch-hole display design and more.

  Published: October 15, 2019 2:50 PM IST
Infinix has expanded its portfolio and added a new smartphone to its Infinix S-series. The newly launched Infinix S5 comes with a total of five cameras, a whopping 6.6-inch display, punch-hole display design and more. This budget handset from Infinix is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The Infinix S5 will go on sale from October 21. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Infinix is offering the device in two color options, including Quetzal Cyan and Violet.

Infinix S5 features, specifications

The Infinix S5 is equipped with a 6.6-inch Super Cinema display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The smartphone flaunts 3D glass pattern design. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm Mediatek’s Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The phone comes in only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. You can even expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the photography front, there are four cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel wide lens, a Super macro lens, and a depth sensor. The company has also added a Quad-LED flash on the rear side. It offers support for features like Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama modes. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel AI selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie modes as well as AR-enabled Animoji features.

The Infinix S5 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The latest phone from Infinix also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This device ships with Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5 on top. In terms of connectivity options, the Infinix S5 includes VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port. This smartphone is a sequel to the Inifinix S4 device.

Features Infinix S4
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.21-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB of RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + 8MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 2:50 PM IST

