comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out
News

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

The Infinix Smart 2 was launched in India back in August this year.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 8:51 AM IST
infinix smart 2 india launch

Back in August this year, Infinix had launched the Smart 2 running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Nearly five months later, the smartphone is receiving the latest Android Pie update. The company took to its Facebook account to announce the roll out of the latest OS update.

The announcement, first spotted by XDA-Developers, doesn’t really reveal what new features Infinix Smart 2 device users will be getting. Instead, it only teases the new OS update. Having said that, Android Pie does come with a bunch of new features including Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, Slices, and more. It will be interesting to see if all these features make it to the Smart 2. It also remains to be seen what new features are added to Infinix’s own XOS Hummingbird with the new update.

Infinix Smart 2 price, specifications, features

To recap, Infinix had launched the Smart 2 with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 16GB model, and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB model. But a quick look at Flipkart shows that the smartphone has received a price cut, and is now retailing at Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively.

Infinix Smart 2 Review: An entry-level phone worth considering

Also Read

Infinix Smart 2 Review: An entry-level phone worth considering

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Smart 2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, and the device is backed by a 3,050mAh battery. For photography, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.0 rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel front sensor accompanied by dual-LED flash.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 5 First Look

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Android OS on the device is wrapped under, XOS Hummingbird UI. Interestingly, Infinix has chosen to push Android 9 Pie to one of its most affordable smartphones, which will be good news for affordable buyers.

You Might be Interested

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099
thumb-img
News
Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent
thumb-img
News
Alexa tells a user to ‘kill’ their ‘foster parents’ as the company tries to make it more human
thumb-img
News
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent

WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099

Deals

Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099
Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

News

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India
Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out
Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो जल्द बड़ी स्क्रीन वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी

सैमसंग जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है फोल्डेबल ड्रोन

ऑनर का YOYO AI स्पीकर हुआ लॉन्च, गूगल, एप्पल और अमेजन को मिलेगी टक्कर

BGR India Awards 2018: ये हैं साल के बेस्ट अफोर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन्स

News

Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India
News
Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India
Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

News

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India
Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent

News

Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent
WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature

News

WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature