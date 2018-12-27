Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

Back in August this year, Infinix had launched the Smart 2 running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Nearly five months later, the smartphone is receiving the latest Android Pie update. The company took to its Facebook account to announce the roll out of the latest OS update.

The announcement, first spotted by XDA-Developers, doesn’t really reveal what new features Infinix Smart 2 device users will be getting. Instead, it only teases the new OS update. Having said that, Android Pie does come with a bunch of new features including Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, Slices, and more. It will be interesting to see if all these features make it to the Smart 2. It also remains to be seen what new features are added to Infinix’s own XOS Hummingbird with the new update.

Infinix Smart 2 price, specifications, features

To recap, Infinix had launched the Smart 2 with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 16GB model, and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB model. But a quick look at Flipkart shows that the smartphone has received a price cut, and is now retailing at Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Smart 2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, and the device is backed by a 3,050mAh battery. For photography, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.0 rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel front sensor accompanied by dual-LED flash.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Android OS on the device is wrapped under, XOS Hummingbird UI. Interestingly, Infinix has chosen to push Android 9 Pie to one of its most affordable smartphones, which will be good news for affordable buyers.