comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today: Price, Specifications
News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today: Price, Specifications

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus goes on first sale today on Flipkart. The smartphone is the cheapest device with triple camera setup on the back and a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Infinix Smart 3 Plus w3

Infinix Smart 3 Plus, one of the cheapest smartphone with triple rear camera setup, will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone will be available at 8:00PM IST via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India on April 23 and the highlight of the device is waterdrop-style notch and three cameras on the back. According to Counterpoint Research, Transsion Holdings is growing in the entry-level segment with its Tecno brand and with the new Smart 3 Plus, the company is trying to replicate that success with Infinix in the online segment.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Specifications and Price

With the Smart 3 Plus, Infinix is taking the challenge directly to Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in the entry-level price segment. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 and it will compete with Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi 7, Realme C2 and Samsung Galaxy M10 in the country. It features a triple rear camera setup, which is unheard of in this price segment and is one feature that sway customers away from established brands like Xiaomi and Samsung.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

Also Read

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

The triple camera setup on the back of Infinix Smart 3 Plus comprises of a main 13-megapixel sensor with phase detect autofocus and f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel sensor and a third sensor, which is being dubbed as low-light sensor by the company. The sensor seems to work at all times but will be the most effective in low-light scenario. At the front, however, there is a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

In terms of other features, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which is a quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is support for expandable storage and Infinix might introduce a 3GB RAM variant depending on demand for the base model. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in black and cyan color variants.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 11:21 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update
News
Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update
Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

News

Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today
Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed
PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z3x स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और फीचर्स

3 मई को अगली फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

अखबार के विज्ञापन में दिखा OnePlus 7 Pro, देखने को मिले ये नए फीचर्स

Geekbench लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया Google Pixel 3a, सामने आईं मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon Daily Quiz 30 April 2019: दीजिए पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब और जीतें Mi LED Android TV

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update
News
Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update
Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

News

Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera
Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today
Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti