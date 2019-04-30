Infinix Smart 3 Plus first sale on Flipkart today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 3 Plus, one of the cheapest smartphone with triple rear camera setup, will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone will be available at 8:00PM IST via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India on April 23 and the highlight of the device is waterdrop-style notch and three cameras on the back. According to Counterpoint Research, Transsion Holdings is growing in the entry-level segment with its Tecno brand and with the new Smart 3 Plus, the company is trying to replicate that success with Infinix in the online segment.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Specifications and Price

With the Smart 3 Plus, Infinix is taking the challenge directly to Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in the entry-level price segment. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 and it will compete with Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi 7, Realme C2 and Samsung Galaxy M10 in the country. It features a triple rear camera setup, which is unheard of in this price segment and is one feature that sway customers away from established brands like Xiaomi and Samsung.

The triple camera setup on the back of Infinix Smart 3 Plus comprises of a main 13-megapixel sensor with phase detect autofocus and f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel sensor and a third sensor, which is being dubbed as low-light sensor by the company. The sensor seems to work at all times but will be the most effective in low-light scenario. At the front, however, there is a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

In terms of other features, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which is a quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is support for expandable storage and Infinix might introduce a 3GB RAM variant depending on demand for the base model. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in black and cyan color variants.