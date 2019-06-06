comscore Infinix Smart 3 Plus update rolling out with May 2019 Android security patch | BGR India
Infinix Smart 3 Plus update rolling out with May 2019 Android security patch

The latest Infinix Smart 3 Plus update brings the May 2019 Android security patch and more. The company says that this update will resolve all the issues reported by customers until now.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 2:54 PM IST
A new Infinix Smart 3 Plus update is rolling out for users. The update brings the May 2019 Android security patch. The company says that this update will resolve all the issues reported by customers until now. As per the changelog, the update will also improve the front and rear camera performance, Bokeh Effect and Edge detection, gaming performance and more.

Furthermore, Infinix has also added a few World Cup-themed AR stickers for cricket lovers. To recall, the company launched its Smart 3 Plus in the month of April this year. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced in India at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The entry-level device features a dewdrop-style display design, triple rear cameras and more. It is a successor to the Infinix Smart 2 smartphone, which was launched back in 2018 in India.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is equipped with a 6.21-inch display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at HD+ pixels resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset under the hood. The handset comes in two color options, including Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan. The rear camera setup is the biggest USP of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The handset features three cameras at the back, comprising of a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a low light sensor. Furthermore, this setup is also assisted by a dual-LED flash. The phone’s camera app is also equipped with features like AI Bookeh, AI beauty and more. On the front, one will find an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The cameras also come with a pre-embedded AR stickers panel.

The device ships with XOS 5 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The Smart 3 Plus is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock feature for security purpose. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB, GPS, and GLONASS. Additionally, the smartphone also offers support for a game boost feature, Smart cleaner tool, and more.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 2:54 PM IST

