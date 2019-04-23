Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Earlier this month, Tecno launched a smartphone with a triple camera setup. Now, Infinix has unveiled a device with AI-powered triple camera system at the back, a big display, MediaTek chipset, and more. The latest Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone will available for purchase via Flipkart. The budget device features a drewdrop-style display design.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus price and specifications

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes in two variants. The base 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant will cost you Rs 6,999. As for the specifications, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a successor to the Infinix Smart 2 smartphone, which was launched back in 2018 in India. The Smart 3 Plus is equipped with a 6.21-inch display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at HD+ pixels resolution. It comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset under the hood. The handset comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color options.

The smartphone’s cameras are among the biggest highlights. The Smart 3 Plus features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a low light sensor. The rear setup is also assisted by a dual-LED flash. The camera is also equipped with features like AI Bookeh, AI beauty and more. On the front, Infinix has included an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The cameras also come with a pre-embedded AR stickers panel.

The device will ship with the new XOS 5 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The Smart 3 Plus is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock feature for security purpose. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB, GPS, and GLONASS. There is also a game boost feature, Smart cleaner tool, and more.