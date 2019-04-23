comscore
  Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone will available for purchase via Flipkart. The latest Infinix smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999.

  Updated: April 23, 2019 2:17 PM IST
Earlier this month, Tecno launched a smartphone with a triple camera setup. Now, Infinix has unveiled a device with AI-powered triple camera system at the back, a big display, MediaTek chipset, and more. The latest Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone will available for purchase via Flipkart. The budget device features a drewdrop-style display design.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus price and specifications

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes in two variants. The base 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant will cost you Rs 6,999. As for the specifications, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a successor to the Infinix Smart 2 smartphone, which was launched back in 2018 in India. The Smart 3 Plus is equipped with a 6.21-inch display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at HD+ pixels resolution. It comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset under the hood. The handset comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color options.

The smartphone’s cameras are among the biggest highlights. The Smart 3 Plus features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a low light sensor. The rear setup is also assisted by a dual-LED flash. The camera is also equipped with features like AI Bookeh, AI beauty and more. On the front, Infinix has included an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The cameras also come with a pre-embedded AR stickers panel.

The device will ship with the new XOS 5 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The Smart 3 Plus is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock feature for security purpose. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB, GPS, and GLONASS. There is also a game boost feature, Smart cleaner tool, and more.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 2:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2019 2:17 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

यूजर्स को मन पसंद चैनल नहीं दिखाने वाले DTH ऑपरेटर्स पर कार्रवाई करेगा TRAI

Infinix ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 6,999 रुपये में ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप वाला Smart 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन, जानें खूबियां

Xolo ZX, 6.22-इंच नॉच डिस्प्ले और ड्यूल कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG X4 (2019) Hi-Fi Quad DAC और मिलेट्री लेवल ड्यूरेबिलिटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Download Voter Slip Online : लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपना Voter Slip

