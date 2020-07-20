comscore Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will arrive with a whopping 6.82-inch display and triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus (1)

We recently reported that the Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone will launch in India on July 21. The Flipkart listing has already confirmed the battery capacity of the phone. Now, the e-commerce giant has confirmed design, display, and primary camera details of the upcoming Infinix phone. As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will arrive with a whopping 6.82-inch display. Also Read - Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Check out the best deals on Poco X2, Redmi K20 series and more

The device will feature a drop notch screen, which we have seen on most budget phones. At the back, there will be a triple camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera. The details of the other two sensors are currently unknown. Infinix could add a low-light sensor and a depth/macro sensor. The setup will be accompanied by a triple LED flash. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

The upcoming Infinix phone will launch with a 6,000mAh battery, as per Flipkart listing. The company claims that the Infinix Smart 4 Plus can deliver a 31-day standby time and a 38-hour talk time. Currently, Samsung is the only company offering a 6,000mAh battery with its budget phones under Rs 20,000 price segment. Tecno recently launched a Spark Power 2 phone with a 6,000mAh battery, and its price in Indis is set at Rs 9,999. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

The new Infinix smartphone will be a successor to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, which made its debut in April 2019. The company hasn’t revealed any other details. But, Flipkart has published a dedicated Smart 4 Plus page on its platform. While the rest of the features and specifications are currently under wraps, Infinix is expected to reveal more details ahead of July 21 launch. Its predecessor, the Smart 3 Plus is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 7,499. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is also expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

Features Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.21-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera triple – 2MP+ 13MP + a low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,500mAh
