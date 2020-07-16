comscore Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
  Infinix Smart 4 Plus officially confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
Infinix Smart 4 Plus officially confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21

The company has revealed that the upcoming Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone will launch in India with a 6,000mAh battery on July 21.

  Published: July 16, 2020 1:19 PM IST
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

In May this year, Infinix launched its latest Hot 9 smartphone. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be launch in India on July 21. The company has revealed that the upcoming Infinix phone will have a whopping 6,000mAh battery and a big screen. Currently, Samsung is the only company offering a 6,000mAh battery with its budget phones under Rs 20,000 price segment. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

It will be a successor to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, which made its debut in April 2019. The company hasn’t revealed any other details. But, Flipkart has published a dedicated Infinix Smart 4 Plus page on its platform. There is also an image on the e-commerce website, which shows the front design of the phone. It will arrive with a waterdrop-style notched display design. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications

The device seems to have slim bezels on top and bottom. Needless to say, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available for purchase via Flipkart. While the rest of the features and specifications are currently under wraps, Infinix is expected to reveal more details ahead of July 21 launch. Its predecessor, the Smart 3 Plus is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 7,499. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is also expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 6.6-inch punch-hole display goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

So, if the company plans to launch the handset under Rs 10,000, then this will be the first in the segment with a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus was launched with a triple rear camera setup. This system consists of a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel camera, and a low light sensor. It ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The handset packs a 6.21-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. Under the hood is a 3,500mAh battery.

Features Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.21-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera triple – 2MP+ 13MP + a low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,500mAh
  Published Date: July 16, 2020 1:19 PM IST

