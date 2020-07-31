comscore Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale at 12pm via Flipkart; check details | BGR India
Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications

Check out the price, specificatiions and other details of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus ahead of its next sale today at 12pm via Flipkart.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 9:22 AM IST
infinix-smart-4-plus-4

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will go on sale starting from July 28 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 7,999, which makes it expensive by Rs 500 over Realme C11. The smartphone comes in three different colors – Ocean Wave, Violet and Midnight Black. The Smart 4 Plus is the newest device from the sub-brand of Transsion Group in India. Its key features include a massive 6,000mAh battery and a big 6.82-inch display. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications

After launching the Infinix Hot 9 series, the company is expanding the Smart series in the market. This smartphone follows on the previous trend from the company where it has focused on larger displays at an affordable price segment. With the launch of Realme C11 in the market, Infinix is making a play for the best smartphone under Rs 8,000 in the country. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is built around a 6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch display and sports a gem cut design. It is not exactly different from the Hot 9 series when you look at the back panel. However, Infinix has made subtle tweaks to make the device stick with the Smart lineup and the design trend seen around it. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC and coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a 3-in-1 card slot, including dual-SIM card and a dedicated slot for a microSD card slot.

With Smart 4 Plus, you get a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup and support a triple LED flash. The main camera also features a larger f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture. It runs XOS 6.2 based on Android 10. The highlight of the device is definitely the large 6.82-inch display but the second big thing is the battery. This packs a 6,000mAh battery and a not demanding hardware should let you run this for a long time.

  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

5

7999

Android 10
MediaTek Helio A25
13MP + Depth Sensor

