Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check details

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is set to go on sale today via Flipkart. The flash sale is scheduled for 12PM. The budget smartphone comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also has dual rear camera setup and a large 6.82-inch display. It is available in three colors – Ocean Wave, Violet, and Midnight Black.

Infinix has launched the Smart 4 Plus in only one variant. Priced at Rs 7,999, it features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. Flipkart has a few offers lined up. These include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is also standard EMI options.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus features, specifications

The Smart 4 Plus is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A52 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone has two SIM slots as well as a dedicated slot for a microSD card. Additionally, the budget smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent. Software-wise, it runs Android 10 with Infinix's custom XOS 6.2 on top. Furthermore, the device includes a rear fingerprint sensor.

The 6,000mAh battery is the key feature of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. Infinix claims the smartphone can offer 38 hours of 4G talk-time and 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. On the imaging front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It is housed inside a waterdrop notch. There are also two cameras at the back – a primary 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary depth sensor. The rear cameras support features such as AI 3D Beauty, AI HDR, AR Animoji, Auto Scene Detection, and Panorama.