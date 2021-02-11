Infinix, which is a part of Transsion Holdings headquartered in Shenzen, China, has launched a new budget smartphone — the Infinix Smart 5 — in India. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

The smartphone acts as a successor to the Infinix Smart 4 series and comes with a MediaTek Helio G25, a 6,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more as its key specifications.

Infinix Smart 5 price, availability

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,199 and will be available to buy via e-commerce site Flipkart, starting February 18. It competes with the likes of the Realme C12, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and the Samsung Galaxy M02.

The smartphone also comes with a number of offers including Jio benefits worth Rs 4,000, 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000 (A voucher of Rs 50 on recharge of Rs 349), and brand coupons worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Smart 5 features, specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic Drop Notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, there are 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with support for quad-LED flash. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel with an LED flash. The device supports camera features such as AI capabilities, slow-motion videos, beauty mode, Auto Scene detection, AI HDR+, and portrait mode.

The phone is backed by massive 6,000mAh battery with ultra-Power Marathon technology for battery optimisations. It runs XOS 7.0 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Infinix Smart 5 gets dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With a gem-cut texture design, the Infinix Smart 5 gets four colour variants, namely, Morandi Green, 7-degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.