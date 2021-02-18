comscore Infinix Smart 5 Flipkart sale in India at 12 PM: Price, offers | BGR India
Infinix Smart 5 smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery will go on sale on its first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today. A look at its price, launch offers, specifications.

Infinix Smart 5 will go on sale in India at 12 PM today on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Infinix Smart 5 is the successor to the Smart 4 smartphone. Also Read - Motorola Moto e7 Power launch in India on February 19: Expected price, specifications

Infinix Smart 5 is a budget smartphone, which is priced at Rs 7,199 and it can be bought via Flipkart. The e-commerce site has also listed several launch offers as well. We take a look at Infinix Smart 5 price in India, Flipkart sale date, launch offers, and more: Also Read - Flipkart Apple Days Sale best offers: Massive discount on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini

Infinix Smart 5 Flipkart sale at 12 PM today: Price in India, launch offers

Infinix Smart 5 will go on its first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today, February 18. The smartphone can be bought at a price of Rs 7,199 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. In India, the smartphone competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme C12, and Samsung Galaxy M02. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Koo app 3 million downloads, Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability

It is available in four colour variants – Morandi Green, 7-degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. Among launch offers are benefits worth Rs 4,000 from Reliance Jio, brand coupons worth Rs 2,000, and 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Smart 5 specifications and features

Infinix Smart 5 sports a gem-cut texture design. It gets a 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic Drop Notch display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Infinix Smart 5 features 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with support for quad-LED flash. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one with an LED flash. More camera features include portrait mode, AI capabilities, slow-motion videos, beauty mode, Auto Scene detection, and AI HDR+.

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for ultra-Power Marathon technology for battery optimisations. It runs XOS 7.0, which is based on Android 10.

Connectivity options on this dual-SIM smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, and VoWiFi. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: February 18, 2021 9:08 AM IST

