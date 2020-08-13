Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Infinix has quietly launched a new entry-level smartphone in its Smart series dubbed Infinix Smart 5 in India and Nigeria. The handset has been listed on the brand’s official website for both countries. It comes with 5,000mAh battery and triple-rear cameras in a budget segment. Here’s a closer look at the specifications and pricing. Also Read - Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review: Decent value-for-money TWS earbuds at Rs 1,499

Infinix Smart 5: Price

The Infinix Smart 5 comes in a single configuration in India with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, whereas, the official website of Infinix for Nigeria has listed two variants of it – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. In Nigeria, the base model of the phone costs NGN 39,500 (approximately Rs 7,600). The India price is not yet revealed by the company. It’ll be available in three colors like black, blue, and green. Also Read - Infinix Zero 8 with MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM spotted online

Specifications, features

The new Infinix Smart 5 flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ mini drop notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. We can expect the same to launch in India. It features a 1.8GHz processor which is Mediatek’s Helio P22 chipset. Last time around, in the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, the company has used MediaTek Helio A25 SoC. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek Helio G70, Android 10 spotted online: Check details

The Smart 5 for Nigeria comes with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. The India model has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a 3-in-1 card slot, including a dual-SIM card and a dedicated slot for a microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The device has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash. The rear panel features a rectangle-shaped triple camera module that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, and a pair of QVGA lenses. It runs on Android 10 with Infinix’s own UI on top. The handset offers a massive 5,000mAh with standard Micro-USB 10W charging. The company claims it can last up to 4 days in a single charge. It also comes with security features like face recognition and rear-facing fingerprint reader.