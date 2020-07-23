comscore Infinix Smart 5 smartphone specifications spotted online | BGR India
Infinix Smart 5 specifications leaked online

The brand is likely to offer the upcoming device in the entry-level smartphone segment in India.

  Updated: July 23, 2020 6:35 PM IST
Infinix Hot 7 Pro Camera

(Representational Image: Infinix Hot 7 Pro)

Infinix is going to launch another smartphone very soon. We can say this because a new product from the company has been spotted with detailed specifications. The device called Infinix Smart 5 was found listed on Google Play Console, where the model number and design render has been shared. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

As given in the listing, the phone will pack a HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. We assume the phone will get a 6.4-inch screen size with a waterdrop notch. Moving on, the phone will be powered by quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and Mali 400 GPU. We don’t get details about storage, but going by the listing, we’d say it will offer 32GB space. Also Read - Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

Like other Infinix phones, the phone could get dual rear cameras, which proves this will be an entry-level device from the brand. It will run on the Android 10 platform, which confirms this won’t come with Android Go. With the listing available online, expect the phone to be introduced in the coming weeks. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update

Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is the newest device from the sub-brand of Transsion Group in India. It is built around a 6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch display and sports a gem cut design. It is not exactly different from the Hot 9 series when you look at the back panel. However, Infinix has made subtle tweaks to make the device stick with the Smart lineup and the design trend seen around it. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC and coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a 3-in-1 card slot, including a dual-SIM card and a dedicated slot for a microSD card slot.

You get a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup and support a triple LED flash. The main camera also features a larger f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture. It runs XOS 6.2 based on Android 10. This packs a 6,000mAh battery and a not demanding hardware should let you run this for a long time.

  Published Date: July 23, 2020 6:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 23, 2020 6:35 PM IST

