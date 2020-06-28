It looks like smartphone maker Infinix is working on a new smartphone series behind the scenes. As per the information, the company is likely working on a unique design from its current lineup. For some context, the current Infinix lineup includes the Hot, Smart, Note, S, and Zero series. The company has not shared any information regarding the upcoming series in any official capacity. However, what appears to the retail packaging and branding of the upcoming SNOKOR series has leaked. The leak also hinted at the future strategy of the upcoming smartphone lineup. Let’s check out the leaked details regarding the unannounced Infinix SNOKOR series here. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; price in India, specifications

Infinix SNOKOR series leaked; details

Taking a look at the leak, an Infinix X Club member Mr. Tipster shared the leak on the forum. As part of the post, the forum member shared what appears to be the packaging design of the upcoming series. The post noted that Infinix may emulate Realme Narzo lineup in launching a new series. Beyond the design and the branding, the post did not share any information regarding the specifications of the device. However, the post did note that the company may “shift their focus on processor”. This likely hints at a better processor than the current lineup. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with quad camera setup set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Inspecting the price segment, it is likely that SNOKOR may aim at the mid-range or the budget segment. We are purely speculating this but it seems somewhat evident considering the rest of the device lineups in the market. The post also notes that the company has already gained approval for smartphone designs. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

The packaging images indicate that Infinix is going for the familiar Green color for the branding of the upcoming series. The top of the box also likely indicates that the company has designed the upcoming smartphone series from the group-up. The outer cover likely features a dark brown color along with the usual Neon-Green. Moving inside, we get the combination of Black and Neon-Green.

Story Timeline