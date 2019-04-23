Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band

Smartphone maker Infinix Tuesday said it will strengthen its product portfolio with the introduction of two new devices and a fitness band in the next few weeks in India. Infinix, part of China’s Transsion Holdings, also plans to focus on the sub-Rs 10,000 price point to strengthen its position in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market against the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo.

“We have, over the last many months, engaged extensively with customers to understand their requirements and ensure that we can bring products that meet their demands,” Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told PTI.

He added that the company is focussing on the aspirational Indian who may be from tier-II or III cities but wants a device that offers the best features. Infinix Tuesday launched its ‘Smart 3 Plus’ smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999 that will go on sale from April 30.

The smartphone features a 6.21-inch display, 13MP+2 MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP front camera and 3,500mAh battery. “We will launch two more devices in the next few weeks. We will also have a fitness band in our portfolio… Our focus is on the sub-Rs 10,000 category which still accounts for a significant share of the market,” Kapoor said.

According to research firm IDC, Transsion Holdings, which also offers brands like itel and TECNO in India, had a 4.5 per cent share of the total smartphone shipment in 2018 with 6.4 million units. Xiaomi led the tally with 28.9 per cent share, followed by Samsung (22.4 per cent), Vivo (10 per cent) and Oppo (7.2 per cent).