comscore Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone under Rs 10,000
Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

This is unusual pricing for a pop-up selfie camera smartphone because the technology has only been used in pricier smartphones up until now.

  • Published: January 5, 2020 11:40 AM IST
There were numerous reports out that said that Infinix is set to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone. And now a new report happens to mention that the Infinix pop-up selfie camera smartphone will apparently be priced under Rs 10,000. The report from 91mobiles quotes an anonymous source for the information. This is unusual pricing for a pop-up selfie camera smartphone because the technology has only been used in pricier smartphones up until now.

This smartphone if it really is priced under Rs 10,000 could give Infinix quite the advantage in the segment. Besides this the other Transsion Holdings Limited company, Tecno will also be launching a pop-up selfie camera smartphone. Previous reports from The Mobile Indian, claims that the smartphone will be unveiled in February. The smartphone will apparently feature a MediaTek processor and will be part of a new series from the company. The last Infinix smartphone to come out was the Infinix S5 Lite which is a punch-hole display smartphone.

The newly launched Infinix S5 Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. For the same price, Infinix will be selling the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Infinix S5 Lite comes with a modern punch-hole display design, which you will very rarely find under the Rs 10,000 segment. One of the USPs of this phone is its 6.6-inch HD+ screen. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and over 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which is also powering the company’s Infinix Hot 8 phone. For security, the phone supports face unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Infinix S5 Lite ships with XOS 5.5 on top of Android 9 Pie. There is also a 4,000mAh battery inside the Infinix S5 Lite. The brand is also touting an AI 3D Face Beauty mode.

Talking about the cameras, you get a triple rear camera setup with this phone, unlike the S5. The system includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots, and a low-light sensor. The setup is also assisted by the quad flash for better photography. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Infinix S5 Lite will be available in three color variants. The Infinix S5 comes in only 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

  • Published Date: January 5, 2020 11:40 AM IST

