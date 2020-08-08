comscore Infinix Zero 8 with MediaTek SoC spotted online | BGR India
Infinix Zero 8 with MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM spotted online

Infinix is expected to launch this mid-range phone with MediaTek Helio 90 processor and Android 10 in the coming months.

Infinix has been busy launching phones over the past few months. And the brand is reportedly keen to add more devices to its lineup. This week, a new report says, the brand has a new phone on the cards. The Infinix ZERO 8 has made its way to Google Play Console listing, giving us details about the upcoming product. Also Read - Realme U1 Android 9-based kernel source code released on GitHub

The company has usually launched phones in the entry-level segment. But the ZERO series phone comes across as a different product. As per the listing, the phone features a full HD+ display with 1080×2460 pixels resolution. The display offers support for 90Hz refresh rate, and most likely feature punch hole cut out for the front camera. With its 480 DPI mentioned, we believe the phone will sport display size between 6.2-inch to 6.5-inch. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek Helio G70, Android 10 spotted online: Check details

The listing points out Infinix Zero 8 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor. It will get 8GB RAM and Mali G76 GPU. Further teasers of the phone have indicated it will get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. And on the front, it is likely to pack dual selfie cameras inside the punch hole. The phone will run on Android 10 version and come loaded with a 4,400mAh battery. Also Read - Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps

Infinix launches true wireless earbuds

Infinix had launched its first iRocker truly wireless earbuds under the brand Snokor last month. The Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 1,499. The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company is claiming that users will get “an unmatched bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz.” The Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds come with goose egg design for a slip-proof snug fit, and is said to deliver a maximum playtime of up to 20 hours. It features a multi-function button control and equipped with high fidelity speakers.

