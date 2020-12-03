Infinix has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India dubbed Infinix Zero 8i at a price starting at Rs 18,999. The phone looks gorgeous and comes in only one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. The company has announced that the smartphone will be available at a special price of Rs 14,999 for a limited period on Flipkart. The sale of the new Infinix smartphone will begin on December 9. Also Read - Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

The Infinix Zero 8i was first launched in Pakistan in the month of October and now the same model has been launched in India. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone are a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 90hz screen, quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes in two colours including Silver Diamond and Black Diamond. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Up to Rs 1,000 discount on Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Note 7 and more

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

The latest Infinix Zero 8i features top-end specs including a 6.85-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,460 pixels screen resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also includes a side mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check details

On the camera front, the Infinix smartphone features a quad rear camera setup at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as an AI lens. On the front, the phone includes a dual selfie camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor.