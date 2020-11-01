Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

The delay in launching the new iPhone 12 series is a blessing in disguise as according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, initial data points on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro suggest the company is off to a great start for the upcoming quarters. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020: Samsung, Apple समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर Rs 40 हजार तक का डिस्काउंट

The company informed that iPhone revenue was $26.4 billion — down 20.7 per cent year-over-year — as it did not have availability of new iPhone models during the September quarter this year. However, through mid-September, customer demand for the current product lineup grew double digits.

"We've got a once in a decade opportunity with 5G. There's a lot of excitement around 5G. And we've got some aggressive offers in the marketplace. And I look at the initial data points that we've got on the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro, we are off to a great start," Cook told analysts during the earnings call on Thursday.

“We’ve completed 5G testing so far on over 100 carriers in over 30 regions. And so it’s pretty, it’s pretty pervasive around the world,” Cook informed.

The tech major said it is very bullish on the December festive quarter.

“We’ve launched four iPhones. And there is an iPhone for everyone there. It is the strongest lineup we’ve ever had by far. We do have a very large, loyal and growing install base. And we’re also reaching out to switchers. And so I’m very optimistic there,” Cook noted.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, boasts powerful breakthroughs like an edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, unprecedented durability with a new ceramic shield, developed with our partners at Corning, new MagSafe charging and accessories, the fastest ever A14 Bionic chip, and a new dual camera system, driven by computational photography.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max take all of this to an even higher level, driven by the most powerful photo and video tools ever delivered by a smartphone, including an all new LiDAR scanner and the ability to shoot an Apple ProRAW and full Dolby video.

“And of course, all of these devices bring the 5G experience users have been waiting for, with lightning fast download and uploads, a new standard in video streaming, more responsive gaming and much more,” Cook said.

Apple said it is also seeing a very positive response to the new Apple Watch Series 6 that boasts powerful new health and wellness features, including a blood oxygen sensor, a next generation altimeter, and a wide variety of new colors and bands.

“The potential for Apple Watch’s powerful health and wellness capabilities continues to grow,” Cook said

