comscore Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021
  • Home
  • News
  • Inno Day 2021: Oppo unveils MariSilicon X chip, Air Glass with assisted reality and more
News

Inno Day 2021: Oppo unveils MariSilicon X chip, Air Glass with assisted reality and more

News

Oppo Air Glass is an "assisted reality" glass is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset and offers up to 3 hours of active usage and can last up to 40 hours on standby.

Oppo Air glasses

Just like Apple, Google and Samsung, Oppo has unveiled its first neural processing unit, NPU, called MariSilicon X at Inno Day 2021. This will allow the company to use advanced imaging technology in its upcoming hardware and products that will debut in 2022. Additionally, the company also announced its first assisted reality glasses called Oppo Air Glass. These glasses will be available in China commercially starting next year. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Oppo MariSilicon X features

The newly announced Oppo MariSilicon X NPU is manufactured on a 6nm advanced process node. According to Oppo, it comes with Tera bps dedicated memory bandwidth. The NPU consists of the 20bit Ultra HDR Image Signal processor and is claimed to be the most power-efficient imaging NPU. It comes with a RGBW Pro mode that helps the NPU to capture 4K  Ultra HDR videos and 4K Night videos. Also Read - Oppo Find X4 pricing and major specifications leaked

As per a statement by Oppo,” The Cutting-edge Imaging NPU will make its debut on the Find X Series in Q1 2022, making it one of the most advanced commercialized imaging NPU on a smartphone yet. ” Also Read - Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched: Check specs, price inside

Oppo Air Glass features

Oppo Air Glass is an “assisted reality” glass that will go up on sale in 2022. The glasses project 2D information into the field of view of the user. They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset and offer up to 3 hours of active usage and can last up to 40 hours on standby. The Oppo Air Glasses weigh just 30g in total.

The Oppo Air Glasses come in two design variants and two size options. The frame of the glasses comes with a magnetic port that lets users attach them to conventional glasses. As per the company, the display of the glasses use a tiny projector that uses micro LED tech that offers up to 3 million nits peak brightness.

The glasses can be operated via touch and voice controls. They also support the head and hand tracking. The Oppo Air Glasses support the Smart Glass app that runs on Oppo’s ColorOS 11 or above. These glasses will see a “limited release” in Q1 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Features
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Apps

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

These are the best career choices according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

News

These are the best career choices according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

These are the best career choices according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021
Oppo Find X4 might cost as high as Rs 65,400: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Find X4 might cost as high as Rs 65,400: All you need to know
Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N
Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched
Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 14: इन कोड्स को रिडीम करके आज मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 में जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स, वेपन्स और मैप: जानें अपडेट टाइम

Free Fire: 2021 में शामिल किए गए 5 Best Gun Skins, जिनका डैमेज है काफी धमाकेदार

Instagram के इस फीचर्स से लगाएं पता कौन-कौन कर रहा आपके अकाउंट का यूज, तुरंत ऐसे करें लॉग आउट

Free Fire में गन स्किन पाने के 5 तरीके, जिन्हें आप कर सकते हैं ट्राई

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Features
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021
Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Apps

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta
Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?
These are the best career choices according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

News

These are the best career choices according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers