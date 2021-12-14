Just like Apple, Google and Samsung, Oppo has unveiled its first neural processing unit, NPU, called MariSilicon X at Inno Day 2021. This will allow the company to use advanced imaging technology in its upcoming hardware and products that will debut in 2022. Additionally, the company also announced its first assisted reality glasses called Oppo Air Glass. These glasses will be available in China commercially starting next year. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Oppo MariSilicon X features

The newly announced Oppo MariSilicon X NPU is manufactured on a 6nm advanced process node. According to Oppo, it comes with Tera bps dedicated memory bandwidth. The NPU consists of the 20bit Ultra HDR Image Signal processor and is claimed to be the most power-efficient imaging NPU. It comes with a RGBW Pro mode that helps the NPU to capture 4K Ultra HDR videos and 4K Night videos.

As per a statement by Oppo," The Cutting-edge Imaging NPU will make its debut on the Find X Series in Q1 2022, making it one of the most advanced commercialized imaging NPU on a smartphone yet. "

Oppo Air Glass features

Oppo Air Glass is an “assisted reality” glass that will go up on sale in 2022. The glasses project 2D information into the field of view of the user. They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset and offer up to 3 hours of active usage and can last up to 40 hours on standby. The Oppo Air Glasses weigh just 30g in total.

The Oppo Air Glasses come in two design variants and two size options. The frame of the glasses comes with a magnetic port that lets users attach them to conventional glasses. As per the company, the display of the glasses use a tiny projector that uses micro LED tech that offers up to 3 million nits peak brightness.

📢 Here’s all you need to know about the brilliantly-engineered OPPO Air Glass 👇#OPPOINNODAY2021 — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2021

The glasses can be operated via touch and voice controls. They also support the head and hand tracking. The Oppo Air Glasses support the Smart Glass app that runs on Oppo’s ColorOS 11 or above. These glasses will see a “limited release” in Q1 2022.