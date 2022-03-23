comscore Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability
News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

The new action camera is claimed to offer versatility when it comes to hardware and user experience, the new Insta360 gets a 4K Boost lens, IPX8 waterproofing, and WiFi connectivity.

Insta360 One RS

Insta360 One RS, the versatile action camera has been officially announced. Successor to the modular One R action/360 cam the new camera comes with a decent upgrade along with the mounting system getting a few tweaks.

Insta360 One RS price

As per the brand, the new Insta360 will offer versatility when it comes to hardware and user experience. The One RS is available from Tuesday for a price of $549.99 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the Twin Edition with the 360 lens and the 4K Boost lens. The company has added other packages like the 1-inch lens for the same price, and another version with just a 4K Boost lens for $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,900).

Insta360 One RS specifications

The major upgrade on the new Insta camera is the new 4K Boost lens that feature an “upgraded 1/2-inch 48MP image sensor.” The 4K Boost lens which is the regular action-camera lens part of the system offers a slightly faster f/2.4 aperture, a higher maximum ISO. It has a wider lens equivalent to 16mm full-frame as well. Other aspects include Active HDR which improves video stabilization, video capture of up to 60fps at 4K resolution. The lens is capable of shooting 48-megapixel stills.

Moving on, the One RS works with a 360 lens which can be used while on the move. The camera can shoot 5.7K res in 360-degree and enable users to export video shots from multiple angles. The 360 Lens is designed in a way that the selfie stick doesn’t pop up while capturing footage. The brand says the camera’s built-in “FlowState” stabilisation is now refined. It includes new plastic and foam piece at the front to improve audio by protecting microphones from picking ambient noise. The camera’s Core gets Wi-Fi connectivity which, according to Insta360, will be 50 percent faster. There is a quick menu available that will allow smooth switching between modes. The new lens and Core will be compatible with the previous iteration, courtesy of the modular design.

One RS features IPX8 waterproofing and can withstand up to sixteen feet submerge. Additionally, the action camera offers a Quick Reader accessory that allows users to plug into the One RS to save files to the SD card, plug it into the smartphone for editing on the Insta360 App. In terms of availability, Insta360 One RS can be bought via Insta360.com and select retailers globally.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 6:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

Gaming

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing ने किया अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन का ऐलान, नए ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के साथ जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Nothing Phone 1

Free Fire MAX की 3 दमदार एक्टिव एबिलिटी, जानें कब और कैसे करें इनका यूज

Apex Legends के अपकमिंग सीजन में आएंगे कई धांसू कैरेक्टर्स, नए मैप्स और हथियार, ढेरों फीचर्स हुए लीक

केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश ने आज संसद को बताया, भारतीय यूजर्स की पूरी सुरक्षा के लिए भारत सरकार ने अभी तक 320 Apps को किया ब्लॉक

WhatsApp Tricks: नहीं पड़ेगी पर्सनल डायरी की जरूरत, व्हाट्सऐप में ऐसे सेव करें काम की चीजें

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability
Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

News

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers