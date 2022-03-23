Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Insta360 One RS, the versatile action camera has been officially announced. Successor to the modular One R action/360 cam the new camera comes with a decent upgrade along with the mounting system getting a few tweaks.

Insta360 One RS price

As per the brand, the new Insta360 will offer versatility when it comes to hardware and user experience. The One RS is available from Tuesday for a price of $549.99 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the Twin Edition with the 360 lens and the 4K Boost lens. The company has added other packages like the 1-inch lens for the same price, and another version with just a 4K Boost lens for $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,900).

Insta360 One RS specifications

The major upgrade on the new Insta camera is the new 4K Boost lens that feature an “upgraded 1/2-inch 48MP image sensor.” The 4K Boost lens which is the regular action-camera lens part of the system offers a slightly faster f/2.4 aperture, a higher maximum ISO. It has a wider lens equivalent to 16mm full-frame as well. Other aspects include Active HDR which improves video stabilization, video capture of up to 60fps at 4K resolution. The lens is capable of shooting 48-megapixel stills.

Moving on, the One RS works with a 360 lens which can be used while on the move. The camera can shoot 5.7K res in 360-degree and enable users to export video shots from multiple angles. The 360 Lens is designed in a way that the selfie stick doesn’t pop up while capturing footage. The brand says the camera’s built-in “FlowState” stabilisation is now refined. It includes new plastic and foam piece at the front to improve audio by protecting microphones from picking ambient noise. The camera’s Core gets Wi-Fi connectivity which, according to Insta360, will be 50 percent faster. There is a quick menu available that will allow smooth switching between modes. The new lens and Core will be compatible with the previous iteration, courtesy of the modular design.

One RS features IPX8 waterproofing and can withstand up to sixteen feet submerge. Additionally, the action camera offers a Quick Reader accessory that allows users to plug into the One RS to save files to the SD card, plug it into the smartphone for editing on the Insta360 App. In terms of availability, Insta360 One RS can be bought via Insta360.com and select retailers globally.