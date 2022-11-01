Instagram has now resolved all the issues.

What’s more worrying to the users was that they were told that their accounts were banned because they violated the community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights.

Additionally, many reported when they were logged out and tried logging in again with their email address, it said that the said email and password were not found. Some reported that their accounts were suspended for no reason and got a notification that said “30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.”

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues in accessing Instagram.

The company acknowledged the issues and assured users that they were working on resolving them. Later that night, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri apologised for the glitch caused on the platform and announced that the issues, caused due to a bug, have now been resolved.

During the outage, it was a huge meme fest on Twitter, as always. Here are a few hilarious tweets that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

#instagramdown again. The only ones who never disappoint me pic.twitter.com/yeWxZurwvn — Mr bean (@thisbeann) October 31, 2022

Me stressing over my Instagram after losing 5 followers#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VSZXElZFVS — Hardik💸 (@_hardikchadha_) October 31, 2022

Instagram really woke up today and said chaos #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/I1mwZ3lEmr — Hannah Graff (@GraffHannah) October 31, 2022

me reading the guidelines to see wtf I did until I got suspended before realizing instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YlRHd4tstY — VR (@vrkibou) October 31, 2022

me at front door of instagram headquarter to bring back my ig account:pic.twitter.com/VZ2HHPm5z4#instagramdown — Aby (@dielsyu) October 31, 2022

me trying to figure out why my @instagram is banned for 30 days:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OBHrb1bor0 — Millennial Horror Story (@MHStory_Tweets) October 31, 2022

Instagram just suspended my account for no reason. Me: pic.twitter.com/IrJCZH0uir — DIYA MEHTA (@diyaaamehtaa) October 31, 2022