Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

Some reported that their accounts were suspended for no reason and got a notification that said “30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.” 

Instagram has now resolved all the issues.

Instagram faced a major global outage last night wherein users faces several issues including logging in to their accounts, loss of a major chunk of followers. Many users also reported that they were logged out of their accounts and could see a “we suspended your account” notification. Once the users started reporting such problems worldwide, Instagram issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging the outage. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

However, the issue has now been resolved for all users. Also Read - India remains open to self-regulation of social media content: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Instagram global outage: What went down

The Instagram outage took place yesterday, i.e. October 31. Creators and influencers on Instagram saw a massive drop in their number of followers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to have lost around 3 million followers.

What’s more worrying to the users was that they were told that their accounts were banned because they violated the community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights.

Additionally, many reported when they were logged out and tried logging in again with their email address, it said that the said email and password were not found. Some reported that their accounts were suspended for no reason and got a notification that said “30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.”

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues in accessing Instagram.

The company acknowledged the issues and assured users that they were working on resolving them. Later that night, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri apologised for the glitch caused on the platform and announced that the issues, caused due to a bug, have now been resolved.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 9:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2022 9:49 AM IST
