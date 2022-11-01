Instagram faced a major global outage last night wherein users faces several issues including logging in to their accounts, loss of a major chunk of followers. Many users also reported that they were logged out of their accounts and could see a “we suspended your account” notification. Once the users started reporting such problems worldwide, Instagram issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging the outage. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report
However, the issue has now been resolved for all users.
We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022
Instagram global outage: What went down
The Instagram outage took place yesterday, i.e. October 31. Creators and influencers on Instagram saw a massive drop in their number of followers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to have lost around 3 million followers.
What’s more worrying to the users was that they were told that their accounts were banned because they violated the community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights.
Additionally, many reported when they were logged out and tried logging in again with their email address, it said that the said email and password were not found. Some reported that their accounts were suspended for no reason and got a notification that said “30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.”
On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues in accessing Instagram.
The company acknowledged the issues and assured users that they were working on resolving them. Later that night, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri apologised for the glitch caused on the platform and announced that the issues, caused due to a bug, have now been resolved.
Our apologies… https://t.co/lsrvlFQDaJ
— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 31, 2022
#Instagramdown trends on Twitter
During the outage, it was a huge meme fest on Twitter, as always. Here are a few hilarious tweets that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.
#instagramdown again. The only ones who never disappoint me pic.twitter.com/yeWxZurwvn
— Mr bean (@thisbeann) October 31, 2022
Me stressing over my Instagram after losing 5 followers#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VSZXElZFVS
— Hardik💸 (@_hardikchadha_) October 31, 2022
Instagram really woke up today and said chaos #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/I1mwZ3lEmr
— Hannah Graff (@GraffHannah) October 31, 2022
me reading the guidelines to see wtf I did until I got suspended before realizing instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YlRHd4tstY
— VR (@vrkibou) October 31, 2022
me at front door of instagram headquarter to bring back my ig account:pic.twitter.com/VZ2HHPm5z4#instagramdown
— Aby (@dielsyu) October 31, 2022
me trying to figure out why my @instagram is banned for 30 days:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OBHrb1bor0
— Millennial Horror Story (@MHStory_Tweets) October 31, 2022
#instagramdown
Instagram just suspended my account for no reason.
Me: pic.twitter.com/IrJCZH0uir
— DIYA MEHTA (@diyaaamehtaa) October 31, 2022
instagram you better give me back my account. it’s been long enough now #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FHDjUVL6R3
— Callum💁♀️ (@Call_myles4) October 31, 2022
Please tell us it’s only a glitch! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ldmZRQ0n6J
— UNITAR (@UNITARofficial) October 31, 2022