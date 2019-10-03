Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

Instagram is globally rolling out a new feature to its app, which is called “Restrict.” The new tool will let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments, as per the company. One can now restrict a user by just swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

“Starting today, you can protect your account from unwanted interactions with a new feature called Restrict. Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person,” said the company. Instagram users can choose to view the comment by tapping “See Comment”; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it.

The company also said that “you won’t receive any notifications for comments from a restricted account.” “Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account. You can still view the messages but the restricted account will not be able to see when you’ve read their direct messages or when you are active on Instagram. You can choose to “Unrestrict” the account and future messages will go directly to your inbox,” Instagram said.

The Facebook-owned company is leveraging AI to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos. Last month, Instagram announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products.

Separately, Instagram Music, a feature allowing users to add music to Stories, was launched globally last year. Last month, Facebook finally brought that feature to India as well. All Instagram users in India now can share their “Stories” with music. Instagram Music works like any other sticker in “Stories,” and lets you add a soundtrack to your story.

– With inputs from IANS