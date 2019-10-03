comscore Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

The new 'Restrict' tool will let Instagram users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments, as per the company. The Facebook-owned company is leveraging AI to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos. 

  • Published: October 3, 2019 4:11 PM IST
Instagram

Instagram is globally rolling out a new feature to its app, which is called “Restrict.” The new tool will let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments, as per the company. One can now restrict a user by just swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

“Starting today, you can protect your account from unwanted interactions with a new feature called Restrict. Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person,” said the company. Instagram users can choose to view the comment by tapping “See Comment”; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it.

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

Also Read

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

The company also said that “you won’t receive any notifications for comments from a restricted account.” “Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account. You can still view the messages but the restricted account will not be able to see when you’ve read their direct messages or when you are active on Instagram. You can choose to “Unrestrict” the account and future messages will go directly to your inbox,” Instagram said.

Instagram "Restrict" feature

The Facebook-owned company is leveraging AI to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos. Last month, Instagram announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products.

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

Also Read

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

Separately, Instagram Music, a feature allowing users to add music to Stories, was launched globally last year. Last month, Facebook finally brought that feature to India as well. All Instagram users in India now can share their “Stories” with music. Instagram Music works like any other sticker in “Stories,” and lets you add a soundtrack to your story.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

Call of Duty: Mobile already has 20 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile already has 20 million downloads

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile
UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects
Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

News

Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup क्राउडफंडिंग में उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

BSNL प्रीपेड प्लान में अब मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डेली डाटा

Tata Sky यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 206 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए नए स्मार्ट पैक्स

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7S और RedmiNote7 Pro को धमाकेदार कीमत के साथ किया पेश

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 10 अक्टूबर से सेल पर आएगा, HDFC बैंक के ऑफर पेज पर हुआ लिस्ट

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here
Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding