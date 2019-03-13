comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
News

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications

News

Instagram is rolling out a new option that would mute app notifications for a chosen period of time.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 2:09 PM IST
Instagram 805px

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is giving users more control over their notifications by rolling out an option that would mute app notifications for a chosen period of time — much like WhatsApp’s mute feature. Called ‘Pause All’, the feature would switch off notifications for anywhere up to eight hours, Social Media Today reported on Wednesday.

“The option was spotted by social media expert Matt Navarra who initially spotted the same in testing last month. Given the amount of time we now spend on social media, it’s good to have an option to shut it down completely every now and then,” the report said.  The feature has so far been rolled out on iOS and the beta app on Android.  “Instagram is particularly well-known for driving obsessive behavior among younger users. Being able to shut it off for periods will help people distance themselves from the online world,” the report added.

Besides, IANS also reported that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp has taken several measures to limit the spread of misinformation and fake news on its platform in India but there is more to do to fully secure the platform, the company’s India head Abhijit Bose said on Wednesday. In his first statement after taking over as head of India operations of the Facebook-owned messaging platform early this year, Bose said the company strongly believes that private messaging is fundamental to safety.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 2:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
How To
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications

News

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how

News

WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how
Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat

News

Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat
WhatsApp banning accounts using modified third-party app versions like WhatsApp Plus

News

WhatsApp banning accounts using modified third-party app versions like WhatsApp Plus
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

News

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

हिंदी समाचार

TENNA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन, 6.39 इंच की नॉचलैस AMOLED डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल कैमरे से होगा लैस

Realme Holi Days सेल हुई शुरू, तीन दिन तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi Router 4A, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Youtube Premium और Music सर्विस, 99 रुपये प्रतिमाह से शुरू होगा सब्सक्रिप्शन

19 मार्च को होगी Realme 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, पहली सेल में बिके 2 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

News

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
News
Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

News

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords
Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers