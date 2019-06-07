comscore Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories | BGR India
  Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories
Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories

Instagram's new feature would be available in regions that currently have access to the app's music library, introduced last year. The feature would also allow users to decide if they want to show lyrics or screen or post Stories the older way.

  Updated: June 7, 2019 5:44 PM IST
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is now displaying lyrics with songs posted on Stories. Along with letting users edit the text style, animations and other aspects, the feature would also allow users to decide if they want to show lyrics or screen or post Stories the older way, with no lyrics, Engadget reported on Thursday.

The feature would be available in regions that currently have access to the app’s music library, introduced last year. Users would be able to search through its available library of songs and select the one they want to add to a story.

As long as the song has lyrics available, the lyrics would automatically pop up for users to tap and customize how they appear on screen, the report said. Earlier in 2018, the photo-messaging app updated its Stories feature and added support for music platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify and Shazam as sources of songs.

This year, the platform added the ability for users to share what they are watching on Netflix on Stories as well. Besides, to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Instagram recently announced a data-saver feature for Android users.

The feature would neither pre-load videos nor download high-resolution images, unless the user chooses, giving people the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images.

“With this data saver feature, we’re hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people’s interactions with their friends and family,” Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

  Published Date: June 7, 2019 5:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 7, 2019 5:44 PM IST

