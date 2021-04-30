Instagram audio-only Live sessions introduced to take on Clubhouse

Instagram aims to take on another popular app. After recently aping TikTok with the launch of Instagram Reels, the photo-sharing app is trying to compete with Clubhouse with a new ability for its Live sessions. Also Read - Instagram auto feed/timeline refresh: How to turn it off on Android, iPhone

People can now conduct audio-only live streams for live conversations on the platform, much like on Clubhouse. Here’s a look at what’s this all about. Also Read - How to view Instagram Stories without others knowing: Instagram Tips and Tricks

Instagram now allows for audio-only Live videos

It is suggested that people can turn off their cameras while going live on Instagram, thus, calling for voice chats with people. While this isn’t entirely Clubhouse-like, at least it’s a step in the same direction and might help the Facebook-owned app in a way. Also Read - Instagram introduces new ways to protect people from abuse

Normalize not always being “on” 👀 Now you can mute your video or audio when you’re Live 🔇 pic.twitter.com/fgqMMKHfJi — Instagram (@instagram) April 29, 2021

You can also mute your audio during Live sessions, again, a feature available on Clubhouse so that you can just be an attendee of the live broadcast. The difference over here is that a user can do so without the need for the person who started the live session.

The broadcasters won’t also be able to turn off the video for others. However, Instagram is expected to introduce more controls for them in the future.

The new addition to Instagram Live comes after the feature recently got the ability for a person to go live with three more people. This is helpful for content creators for interactive sessions and collaborations, and even for Instagrammers who just want to go live for fun.

Facebook’s other Clubhouse attempts!

The new feature is Facebook’s another step in the quest to come with up Clubhouse alternatives and possibly take on it, much like it has done to Snapchat and TikTok in the past.

Facebook recently introduced an experimental Q&A platform, Hotline that is available as part of a public beta testing. It allows people to go live, ask questions from others, and provide written or voice-based answers.

The social media platform even introduced a slew of audio products to compete with Clubhouse. It has started testing Live Audio Rooms within Facebook Messenger and the main Facebook for people to have audio-only conversations with ease. This will be available for people this summer.