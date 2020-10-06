comscore Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features like 'hide offensive comments' and more
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features like 'hide offensive comments' and more

Instagram also announced ‘Stories Map', a private map and calendar of the stories people shared in the last three years.

Facebook-owned Instagram that completed 10 years on Tuesday with over one billion users announced fresh updates to make its platform safer like hiding potentially offensive comments and expanding nudge warnings. Also Read - How to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats

The company said it has started testing a new feature that automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. One can tap ‘View Hidden Comments’ to see the comments. Also Read - WhatsApp Beta brings Always Mute, Media Guidelines and other new features

“We’re dropping some new features that we hope you’ll enjoy, but we also want to say a big thank-you to everyone who uses Instagram around the world. I’m proud of where we are today, but I’m thinking a lot about where we’re going” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram in a blog post. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

“We’re expanding our nudge warnings to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive”, he added.

“You can look back and remember all your favourite moments. You’ll be able to share, download, and save these stories to your highlights”.

Mosseri said that over the coming months, Instagram users will see some major changes, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.

“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products”.

He said the company will stay focused on keeping people safe and building new features that fight bullying, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported.

“Right now, we’re witnessing enormous shifts in how people create and enjoy culture. To keep pace with what’s next, we have to adapt, too. Over the coming months, you’ll see some major changes from us, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.”

