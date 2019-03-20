comscore
  Instagram Checkout is a new feature that will allow users to buy products directly from the app
Instagram Checkout is a new feature that will allow users to buy products directly from the app

Instagram will keep a track about the shipment data all the way till delivery so that users can keep a close watch on their order.

  Published: March 20, 2019 3:09 PM IST
Instagram CheckOut

Image credit: Instagram

Social media platform Instagram has just announced a new feature called “Checkout”. This feature will allow users to directly buy products from brands without the need to leave the app. As part of the feature, users will be able to click on the products that are tagged in the posts of a brand, add the products to a cart and then directly make the purchase with the help of the app. As part of this new feature, the company is also adding a new button called as the “Checkout on Instagram” at the bottom of the product page.

Users can use the interface to select and customize their order if the brand provides the option to select between different sizes and colors. Everything from this to the payment process, all happens on the app without the need to navigate outside it to some other URL. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that users will need to enter their personal details including full name, email address, information about the billing as well as the shipping address.

The announcement also indicates that Instagram will “securely” save the personal details for the next time the user may want to make the purchase for any product. The official blog post with the details about the feature also indicated that after the order is placed, the app will also notify users about the shipment of the product that they just ordered. Instagram will keep a track about the shipment data all the way till delivery so that users can keep a close watch on their order.

The company is currently testing this feature as part of a “closed beta” for Instagram business and regular users in the United States. Instagram also revealed a list of 23 brands in the United States that will start offering this feature in the coming days.

