Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

Social media platform Instagram has just shared details about a new feature for its users. This new feature comes along with new other changes that Instagram has announced as its plan to combat coronavirus. These other changes include a message to visit the World Health Organization (WHO) website for accurate data against coronavirus pandemic. The company has also added a notice whenever anyone tries to search the term “coronavirus” on the app. This notice includes a link to the WHO website along with the top two links directing to WHO and UNICEF Instagram. In addition, the company has removed COVID-19 accounts from the recommendations, added a donation and a “Stay Home” sticker. Now, let’s talk about this new feature called “Instagram Co-Watching”. It is “a new way to browse Instagram with friends over video chat”. Let’s take a closer look.

Instagram ‘Co-Watching’ feature details

The company shared the details about this feature on its official blog along with other COVID-10 related measures. As part of this feature, the company is terming it as a way to share media. Here, a user can browse through Instagram posts while on a video call with their friends. The app will allow users to select the posts that they have saved or liked on the platform. In addition, this feature also provides suggested posts for the user.

Watch: Oppo Enco Free Review

One can access these options by simply tapping on the photo icon on the left corner during a video call. Once the user shares the posts of their liking, all video-call participants can check these posts.at the same time. This enables users to take part in a mutual exercise while fighting isolation. It will also allow users to ensure pass their time as they stay in quarantine.

This feature is similar to the “Netflix Party” Google Chrome extension. To recap, Netflix users can watch the same movie, TV show or documentary with the help of the extension. It also allows users to converse with each other while watching the media.