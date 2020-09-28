comscore Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram critical bug fixed by Facebook, could allow hackers to turn your phone into a spying tool
News

Instagram critical bug fixed by Facebook, could allow hackers to turn your phone into a spying tool

News

A critical vulnerability in Instagram that could have allowed hackers to take over a victims phone into a spying tool has been fixed by Facebook.

  • Published: September 28, 2020 5:28 PM IST
Instagram how to cover(1)

Facebook has patched a critical vulnerability in Instagram that could have given an attacker the ability to take over a victims Instagram account, and turn their phone into a spying tool, simply by sending them a malicious image file. Also Read - FarmVille to be shut down this year; will still be playable until December 31

When the image is saved and opened in the Instagram app, the exploit would give the hacker full access to the victim’s Instagram messages and images, allowing them to post or delete images at will, as well as giving access to the phone’s contacts, camera and location data, according to cyber security researchers at Check Point. Also Read - LinkedIn gets stories, lets users post disappearing videos like Instagram

An attack can be triggered once a malicious image is sent via email or WhatsApp and then saved on a victim’s device. The researchers revealed the critical vulnerability as remote code execution (RCE) that allows an attacker to take over a computer or a server by running arbitrary malicious software (malware). Also Read - Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

“This vulnerability can allow an attacker to perform any action they wish in the Instagram app. Since the Instagram app has very extensive permissions, this may allow an attacker to instantly turn the targeted phone into a perfect spying tool – putting the privacy of millions of users at serious risk,” the cyber security firm revealed in a blog post on Friday.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms globally, with over 100 million photos uploaded every day, and nearly 1 billion monthly active users.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

“The vulnerability we found was in the way that Instagram used Mozjpeg– an open source project used by Instagram as its JPEG format image decoder for images uploaded to the service,” the researchers explained.

The company disclosed the findings to Facebook and the Instagram team. Facebook described the vulnerability as an “Integer Overflow leading to Heap Buffer Overflow” and issued a patch to remediate the issue on the newer versions of the Instagram application on all platforms.

“The patch for this vulnerability has already been available for 6 months prior to this publication, giving time to the majority of users to update their Instagram applications, thus mitigating the risk of this vulnerability being exploited,” the researchers informed.

“We strongly encourage all Instagram users to ensure they are using the latest Instagram app version and to update if any new version is available”.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 28, 2020 5:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
News
Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

News

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

Most Popular

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

News

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
FarmVille to be shut down this December after 11-year run

Gaming

FarmVille to be shut down this December after 11-year run
LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

News

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom
Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

News

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook
How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

How To

How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सस्ते हुए OnePlus 8 और 8 Pro

Oppo A33 (2020) स्मार्टफोन दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन में लगा होगा 64-Megapixel का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 बड़ी स्क्रीन के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, प्री-बुकिंग पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार ऑफर

Google Meet के जरिए अब ये यूजर्स नहीं कर सकेंगे 60 मिनट से ज्यादा लंबी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
News
Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

News

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November
Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers