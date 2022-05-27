comscore Thousands of users report Instagram outage globally; Meta says it has now been fixed
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram Down Global Outage Getting Logout Feed Refresh Issues
News

Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported

News

Instagram saw a global outage last night at around 9.20 pm. Users reported issues like feed not refreshing, getting logged out and not able to see posts.

Untitled design - 2022-05-27T093649.676

Instagram is currently down for thousands of users globally. The outage that began last night was confirmed by Downdetector, a web monitoring site, and Reddit. While many users, including the ones in India, reported that their feed is not refreshing, others reported that a blank screen in the app tells them that they have not logged in and reads, “Welcome to Instagram”. Many users also reported that they were unable to see all posts or a few posts they uploaded in their profiles a few weeks ago. Also Read - Instagram down: Twitter reacts with hilarious memes about the Meta-owned application

The Instagram outage began at around 9.20 pm last night (May 26) and was fixed by 2.20 am (May 27), as per Downdetector. A brief outage was reported just a couple of days back, but the last night over 80 percent of users reported that the app was not working for them. Also Read - How to create a Meta 3D Avatar on Facebook

Although, Meta has confirmed that the outage has now been fixed, a few BGR.in staff are still facing the feed refreshing issue on the app. Also Read - How to turn captions on and off on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

As always, after realising Instagram is not working for them, users turned to Twitter to confirm the news and shared hilarious memes.

Instagram users report issues with the app

#Instagramdown meme fest on Twitter

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 9:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 27, 2022 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp
How To
How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp
Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Mobiles

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

News

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

News

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Gaming

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Why Twitter investors are suing Elon Musk

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

26 जुलाई से लागू होगी Meta की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी, भारतीय यूजर्स को मिलेगी एक स्पेशल छूट

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 27 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें Gun Skins और Costumes

Online Gaming को रेगुलेट करेगी सरकार, टास्क फोर्स का हुआ गठन

Instagram Down: इंस्टाग्राम की सेवाएं ठप, गायब हुए यूजर्स के पोस्ट

Free Fire MAX में अपडेट के बाद ओपन हुआ Moco Store, ग्लू वॉल समेत मिल रहे कई आइटम

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999