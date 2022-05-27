Instagram is currently down for thousands of users globally. The outage that began last night was confirmed by Downdetector, a web monitoring site, and Reddit. While many users, including the ones in India, reported that their feed is not refreshing, others reported that a blank screen in the app tells them that they have not logged in and reads, “Welcome to Instagram”. Many users also reported that they were unable to see all posts or a few posts they uploaded in their profiles a few weeks ago. Also Read - Instagram down: Twitter reacts with hilarious memes about the Meta-owned application

The Instagram outage began at around 9.20 pm last night (May 26) and was fixed by 2.20 am (May 27), as per Downdetector. A brief outage was reported just a couple of days back, but the last night over 80 percent of users reported that the app was not working for them. Also Read - How to create a Meta 3D Avatar on Facebook

Although, Meta has confirmed that the outage has now been fixed, a few BGR.in staff are still facing the feed refreshing issue on the app. Also Read - How to turn captions on and off on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

As always, after realising Instagram is not working for them, users turned to Twitter to confirm the news and shared hilarious memes.

Instagram users report issues with the app

#Instagram out here showing me all the people I’ve been ignoring for months and not letting me scroll 😂👌🏻 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8ZyHJOo5LX — T (@tk41688) May 26, 2022

Soooooo who else Instagram filters not workin? It’s saying it’s unable to allow this effect on your device or sum ?😭 #instagramdown #instagram — barbietingz ♡︎. (@Ifthesh96828720) May 26, 2022

#Instagramdown meme fest on Twitter

me running to twitter to make sure instagram is down pic.twitter.com/2lMsQzlrNY — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) May 26, 2022