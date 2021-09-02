Instagram is down, users unable to access Facebook’s photo sharing app

Instagram down: Instagram is down globally, including India. Users have taken to the outage tracking website DownDetector to report that they are unable to access Facebook’s photo sharing website since the last one hour. We also checked Instagram mobile app and found the platform was unresponsive. Also Read - Instagram needs your birthday and if you want to keep using it, give the details

The outage tracking website shows that users have been facing issues accessing Instagram from roughly around 12pm IST. DownDetector shows that around 47 percent users are facing issues accessing the platform.

The website further suggests that users are facing issues with Instagram mobile app as well as desktop version. Around 27 percent users have complained of facing issues with Instagram desktop version. Additionally, around 26 percent users are facing server connection.

The DownDetector website highlights that both Android as well as iOS users are facing issues accessing Instagram mobile app and Desktop.

Instagram has not acknowledged the outage yet or commented on fixing the issues yet. We will update the space once the photo sharing application reveals more details on the outage or why it occurred.

To recall, Instagram suffered outage earlier in March as well, when the photo sharing platform stopped working for users globally for a few hours. The outage affected users globally including India.