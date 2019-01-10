comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing
News

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

News

The survey was conducted with over 500 brands and content creators in order to provide a holistic understanding of influencer marketing ecosystem in India.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 10:31 AM IST
Instagram finally adds mute button,know how it works,इंस्टाग्राम का नया तोहफा है 'म्यूट बटन', जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Instagram, the most popular social networking app has emerged as the top pick for brands when it comes to influencer marketing, according to a report. Facebook’s photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram leads as the primary choice of brands and 77 percent brands see it as a huge potential, followed by Facebook at 54 percent, according to a report by integrated influencer marketing platform Buzzoka.

The survey was conducted with over 500 brands and content creators in order to provide a holistic understanding of influencer marketing ecosystem in India. It noted that 69 percent of brands spend USD 50,000 per year on influencer campaign, however, 27 percent brand go ahead and spends USD 1,00,000 per year. Over half the brand custodians considered branding and reach as their primary objective to use influencer marketing, it added.

Nearly 88 percent brand custodians felt that influencer marketing has the potential to drive engagement and reach, with 33 percent brand custodians consider content quality as a key proposition before finalizing influencer for campaigns. YouTube as a platform has seen a huge rise in influencer marketing due to higher consumption of videos, it said adding that 65 percent brand custodians felt that the customer quality acquired from influencer marketing is better compared to other marketing channels.

The report noted that 88 percent brands feel common people play important role in the influencer marketing ecosystem. For 2019, it expects 73 percent brands to spend more on influencer marketing and the top three platforms would be Instagram (69 percent), LinkedIn (8 percent) and TikTok (8 percent).

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 10:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals logo for the new Redmi sub-brand
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates

Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

Telcos, startups advocate interception of OTT messages

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

News

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing
Facebook to focus more on local expertise to curb fake news

News

Facebook to focus more on local expertise to curb fake news
Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

News

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X

News

US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Nokia Days सेल, नोकिया के इन दो स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर आदमी नहीं रहेंगे अमेजन के Jeff Bezos, पत्नी से होंगे अलग!

Flipkart Honor Days Sale: 10 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi ने Mi Box 4 SE किया लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

शाओमी ने पेश किया नए Redmi ब्रांड का Logo, आज करेगी चीन में नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019

News

ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates
Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

News

Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod
Telcos, startups advocate interception of OTT messages

News

Telcos, startups advocate interception of OTT messages