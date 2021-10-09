Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram were down globally last night. While the social media platforms have started working again now, but it is concerning to see them suffer outages so frequently. Also Read - Facebook brings new Emotional Health' resource center, tools across apps

Earlier this week, Facebook services including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for nearly six hours, which is the longest outage in the company's history.

As per the outage tracking website DownDetector, the latest outage lasted little more than two hours, from 11:50pm IST to 2:20am IST.

During the outage, users mainly faced issues accessing Instagram via the app. The application showed an error and didn’t refresh the feed. Several users also complained of not being able to send or receive direct messages on the platform.

Soon after Instagram suffered the outage, users flocked to the microblogging site Twitter to check the status and why the photo-sharing app was not working. Hashtags like #instagramdown #instadown also started to trend globally.

Minutes after the social platforms went down, Facebook acknowledged the outage and said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The irony is that the social media giant took to Twitter to issue the official statement on the outage.

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

The social media giant, however, didn’t reveal any specific reason behind the outage. After the issue was fixed, Instagram said, “things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now. thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week” via an official tweet.