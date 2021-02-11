This is how Instagram pledges to fights harassment on DMs

Instagram has announced a new way to fight against hate speech on the platform, especially via its direct messages or the DM section. Also Read - Shopify Shop Pay feature available on Instagram; to release for Facebook users

The new way will ensure that no one tries to harass people over Instagram DMs, which recently became quite prevalent for sportspeople in the UK. One of the prominent athletes who faced racist abuse was Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as per a recent report.

Instagram makes sure bullies go away

Instagram, via a blog post, has suggested that will now take strict actions to deal with abuse on its platform and will try to make it a safe place. This will be done by permanently suspending Instagram accounts of those who follow the practice of harassment.

In addition to this, if bullies tend to create new accounts to surpass the strict policies, Instagram will make sure their accounts are suspended too. Instagram will also get in touch with UK law enforcement authorities to fight the battle against hate speech. However, we don’t know whether or not Instagram will get in touch with other governments for the same to curb the spread of racism.

This comes as a pretty tough action as previously, the Facebook-owned app used to simply restrict those spreading hate speech from messaging for some time only.

Instagram has revealed that managing racial discrimination on DMs is harder as the space is somewhat private and it doesn’t use technology to hunt down bullies over there.

Instagram fighting bullies for some time now

For those who don’t know, Instagram has been working towards ending the whole concept of hate speech on its platform with a number of tools it has launched previously. This was primarily introduced for its comments section last year.

The photo-sharing app introduced the ability for people to delete and block offensive, negative comments on their posts in bulk. Another feature is the reminder Instagram sends to users before they try to post harmful comments on others’ posts.

Further, the app has also allowed creators and business account holders to turn off DMs from people they don’t follow. The feature has been given to people with private accounts too, but it still isn’t available for all users.