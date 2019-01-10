Instagram for iOS now lets you publish a post to multiple accounts

comscore
The update is being rolled out to all iOS users, confirmed Instagram spokesperson.

Instagram is letting its users publish a post to multiple accounts at the same time. The feature is currently being made available on Instagram for iOS. As company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch saying, “We are rolling out this feature to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts.”

There’s no further detail on the same being made available to Instagram users on Android, but it is definitely likely in future. Currently, users need to switch profiles within the app to post content to their different connected profiles within Instagram app, but after the update, iOS users will get to post the same update on all of their accounts.

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

Also Read

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

As per TechCrunch, the new feature is being called ‘self regram’, which puts a toggle in front of connected accounts, and you’ll be able to enable it from “New Post” page/tab. This feature is in particular helpful for influencers and businesses.

Recently, Instagram topped as the most popular social networking app for brands when it comes to influencer marketing. According to a survey report, Facebook’s photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram leads as the primary choice of brands and 77 percent brands see it as a huge potential, followed by Facebook at 54 percent, according to a report by integrated influencer marketing platform Buzzoka.

The survey was conducted with over 500 brands and content creators in order to provide a holistic understanding of influencer marketing ecosystem in India. It noted that 69 percent of brands spend USD 50,000 per year on influencer campaign, however, 27 percent brand go ahead and spends USD 100,000 per year.

