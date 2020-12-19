comscore Instagram gets Apple' ProRAW photo format support: Know details
Instagram now supports Apple's ProRAW photo format in iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Instagram has now received support for Apple's ProRAW high-quality photo format support, which got introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

As part of a new update, Instagram now supports Apple’s ProRAW photo format, which is supported with the latest iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The photo-sharing app has now started rolling out the support. Also Read - Instagram unveils new features to fight COVID-19 misinformation

The information was announced via a tweet. Instagram developer, Tim Johnson made the announcement via a Twitter post. The post read, “Instagram should able to handle sharing ProRAW photos as of this morning, may take a bit to propagate out.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 6s survives drop from 2,000 feet high airplane: Watch video

Users with the iPhone 12 Pro or the 12 Pro Max and iOS 14.3 or later can capture images in Apple ProRAW, for enhanced and high-quality images. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro Lite could launch in 2021: Report

For those who don’t know, Apple ProRAW combines a standard RAW image with Apple’s computational photography tools like Smart HDR and Deep Fusion to provide users with more flexibility while editing an image such as the exposure, color, and white balance. The ProRAW format can be used via any of the iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max’s cameras when using  Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, or Night mode.

Instagram users who capture ProRAW photos won’t need to create a separate JPG file to share the content on the social platform. ProRAW images can be around 25MB on average (but can go up to 40MB too) so the first caveat is that Instagram will certainly be compressing them when they are uploaded. Another downside of ProRAW images is that since the size is too big, one might go out of storage if all images are stored in the format. Hence, you either buy the iPhone with the highest storage or pay for iCloud storage.

The ProRAW mode is pretty easy to use; It can be enabled by heading to the Settings, then selecting the Camera, Formats, and finally enabling the ProRAW option.

The new iOS 14.3 brings the ProRAW camera format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple’s latest service. It also supports AirPods Max over-ear headphones which will start shipping soon.

With inputs from IANS

