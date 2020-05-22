comscore Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, video chat up to 50 people
Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

With the latest update, Instagram users will be able to invite up to 50 people for a video chat session.

  Published: May 22, 2020 9:37 PM IST
Instagram is the latest in Facebooks family of apps to be integrated with the new group video chat feature Messenger Rooms. With the latest update, Instagram users will be able to invite up to 50 people for a video chat session. Also Read - Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

“Beginning in the present day, you’ll be able to create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anybody to hitch,” Instagram said in a tweet on Friday. Also Read - Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk

Meanwhile, Instagram also shared a video revealing the steps to make use of the brand new characteristic. A user first need to go to Instagram Direct messages. There, tap on the video chat icon. Then select Create a Room. One can now send invitations for the room to their Instagram friends. Also Read - इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) ने लॉन्च किया नया स्टीकर चैलेंज (Sticker Challenges), ऐसे करें यूज

Instagram will then create a room and show a link to it. It will also give an option to Join Room or Send Link and if a user tap on Join Room, Instagram will ask to open the room in the Messenger app. Messenger Rooms integration is also coming to WhatsApp and has been noticed in the beta version.

Last month, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit. People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don”t have a Facebook account.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.

