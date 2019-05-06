comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
News

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

News

The new hires come at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working to more closely integrate Facebook's suite of apps, including Messenger and WhatsApp, video news network Cheddar reported on Friday.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 5:39 PM IST
Instagram

Facebook-owned Instagram has quietly appointed new executives to head its design, engineering and communications teams, the media reported. The new hires come at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working to more closely integrate Facebook’s suite of apps, including Messenger and WhatsApp, video news network Cheddar reported on Friday.

Nam Nguyen, who has been at Facebook since 2011, is now Instagram’s Head of Engineering. Nguyen fills the role left vacant by ex-engineering chief James Everingham who was earlier transferred to Facebook’s secretive blockchain group. The design team will now be led by Luke Woods as the photo-messaging app’s longtime design chief Ian Spalter is moving to Japan to lead Instagram’s first office in that country, said the Cheddar report published in Medium. Woods was previously head of design for the Facebook app.

Elisabeth Diana, who was previously a Facebook corporate communications executive, is Instagram’s new communications chief. Diana replaces Kristina Schake, who left the company a couple of months ago for a role in politics. Besides, IANS reported that Twitterati on Monday went berserk after the news of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg actively working on to launch WhatsApp Pay in India and how it can hamper Paytm’s future plans spread like a wildfire.

IANS on Sunday reported, quoting industry analysts, that WhatsApp Pay is going to be the real game changer in the burgeoning Indian digital payments industry, likely to hit the $1-trillion mark by 2023. “Paytm was most excited when demonitisation was announced and that digital will make India. Just 2 years down the line Paytm is facing extinction,” tweeted Joseph Oommen. “Well it was a WAR waiting to happen for sure…” tweeted entrepreneur Ajay Nandiwdekar.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 5:39 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Gaming

Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Flipkart

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

News

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

News

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
Facebook is considering its own bitcoin

News

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin
'Privacy-focused' Facebook unveils new look, features

News

'Privacy-focused' Facebook unveils new look, features
Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

News

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference
Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

News

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के साथ Bullets Wireless 2 भी होंगे लॉन्च

ताइवान का युवक गलती से निगल गया Apple AirPod, जानें उसके बाद क्या हुआ

Hike ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग के विकास के लिए IIIT-Delhi के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Google Pixel 3a XL की भारतीय कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, 8 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite स्मार्टफोन में होगा Snapdragon 700 सीरीज का चिपसेट

News

Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones
News
Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones
Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now
Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

News

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

News

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service