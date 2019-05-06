Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

Facebook-owned Instagram has quietly appointed new executives to head its design, engineering and communications teams, the media reported. The new hires come at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working to more closely integrate Facebook’s suite of apps, including Messenger and WhatsApp, video news network Cheddar reported on Friday.

Nam Nguyen, who has been at Facebook since 2011, is now Instagram’s Head of Engineering. Nguyen fills the role left vacant by ex-engineering chief James Everingham who was earlier transferred to Facebook’s secretive blockchain group. The design team will now be led by Luke Woods as the photo-messaging app’s longtime design chief Ian Spalter is moving to Japan to lead Instagram’s first office in that country, said the Cheddar report published in Medium. Woods was previously head of design for the Facebook app.

Elisabeth Diana, who was previously a Facebook corporate communications executive, is Instagram’s new communications chief. Diana replaces Kristina Schake, who left the company a couple of months ago for a role in politics. Besides, IANS reported that Twitterati on Monday went berserk after the news of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg actively working on to launch WhatsApp Pay in India and how it can hamper Paytm’s future plans spread like a wildfire.

IANS on Sunday reported, quoting industry analysts, that WhatsApp Pay is going to be the real game changer in the burgeoning Indian digital payments industry, likely to hit the $1-trillion mark by 2023. “Paytm was most excited when demonitisation was announced and that digital will make India. Just 2 years down the line Paytm is facing extinction,” tweeted Joseph Oommen. “Well it was a WAR waiting to happen for sure…” tweeted entrepreneur Ajay Nandiwdekar.