Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why

Instagram will soon remove the IGTV shortcut button from its app, as per the company. One will currently find the Instagram IGTV button on the top right corner of the app’s home screen. The Facebook-owned company has confirmed that it will delete the button as very few Instagram users were tapping it.

Instagram says “Most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch, “very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app.” Instagram‘s IGTV app was launched back in the year 2018 as an attempt to take on YouTube.

As the company will be deleting the IGTV button, some might find difficult to find IGTV content. There is still a way to access the IGTV videos. You just need to tap on the tiny ‘white’ IGTV icon located at the bottom left corner of an Instagram post in the feed section. Further, one can also check the IGTV videos by visiting their friends’ profiles or other page profiles. You will notice a separate IGTV section when you visit a person’s profile on Instagram, but that user should have an IGTV account.

Users can download the IGTV app from the Google Play Store to watch their favorite videos. in case you are unaware, IGTV videos are not limited to the usual one minute and instead, they can be up to an hour-long in length. The report mentioned that out of over 1 billion users, only a few users were interested in IGTV. While IGTV didn’t garner the expected download numbers, apps like TikTok tasted huge success. As per the report, TikTok received 1.15 billion downloads over IGTV since June 2018.