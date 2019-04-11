comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram has introduced a new sticker to share on Stories confirming your vote during Elections 2019. The announcement comes after Snapchat introduced similar tool on its platform.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Instagram India Elections 2019 main

After Snapchat, Instagram has also announced new tools to drive engagement around Elections 2019 in India. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has introduced a new sticker to represent voting for people across the country. The platform says the move is meant to drive civic engagement on the service and will help people express their excitement around voting on the platform. The sticker will be available through the seven phases of Indian Election being held from April 11 to May 19, 2019. This new sticker introduced by Instagram can be shared by Indian users on their Stories.

“Across the globe, Instagram connects people with the people and things they love and are passionate about. With a community of over 1 billion users, Instagram is now also a space for positive dialogue around important civic matters and discussions around citizenship. The sticker is an easy and expressive way for our community to share that they voted with their communities,” said Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, India. The sticker, which is a direct expression of having voted in the Assembly Elections, shows a hand with the index finger raised to depict the blue ink.

How to register to vote in India for Lok Sabha General Election 2019

Also Read

How to register to vote in India for Lok Sabha General Election 2019

Instagram says it worked with artist Tara Anand, who is known for the strong representation of women in her illustration, to design this custom sticker for Indian elections. “As a young woman who believes in speaking my mind and expressing my beliefs, I’m glad to have gotten this chance to partner with Instagram to encourage people to take part in this democratic process. I wanted to play with the iconic index finger with ink because it is the universal symbol for voting in India. It is a symbol that one is part of a large and important process. I hope the sticker is a fun addition to this process for many other first time voters and everyone else as well,” Tara Anand said.

The sticker can be shared on Instagram Stories by opening the camera, taking a selfie or selecting any other picture and then tapping the sticker icon and selecting this custom sticker from the tray. The interesting part here is that when a user taps or clicks on the sticker, they will be redirected to the National Voters Services Portal (electoralsearch.in/), an integration designed to help voters find their respective polling locations during the different phases of elections.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Instagram is not the only platform driving civic engagement during Elections, which began the first phase of voting today. Google is marking the start of Indian Elections 2019 with a doodle while Snapchat has launched creative tools and polling information for Indian voters. The election is expected to see around 900 million people cast their vote across seven phases and results will be declared on May 23.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list
How To
How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list
Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

ESL India Premiership 2019 announced with a prize pool of Rs 1.1 crore

Gaming

ESL India Premiership 2019 announced with a prize pool of Rs 1.1 crore

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

News

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information
This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

News

This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles
New gaming service Snap Games launched by Snapchat

Gaming

New gaming service Snap Games launched by Snapchat
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

हिंदी समाचार

Lok Sabha election 2019: वोट देने से पहले स्मार्टफोन ऐप पर ऐसे चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम

डाउनलोड करें Amazon ऐप और जीतें Oneplus 6T स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Quiz 11 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 25 हजार वाले Blaupunkt party speakers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 आज से हुई शुरू: OnePlus 6T को सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया टीज

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
News
Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019
Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu
Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population

News

Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population