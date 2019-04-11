Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

After Snapchat, Instagram has also announced new tools to drive engagement around Elections 2019 in India. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has introduced a new sticker to represent voting for people across the country. The platform says the move is meant to drive civic engagement on the service and will help people express their excitement around voting on the platform. The sticker will be available through the seven phases of Indian Election being held from April 11 to May 19, 2019. This new sticker introduced by Instagram can be shared by Indian users on their Stories.

“Across the globe, Instagram connects people with the people and things they love and are passionate about. With a community of over 1 billion users, Instagram is now also a space for positive dialogue around important civic matters and discussions around citizenship. The sticker is an easy and expressive way for our community to share that they voted with their communities,” said Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, India. The sticker, which is a direct expression of having voted in the Assembly Elections, shows a hand with the index finger raised to depict the blue ink.

Instagram says it worked with artist Tara Anand, who is known for the strong representation of women in her illustration, to design this custom sticker for Indian elections. “As a young woman who believes in speaking my mind and expressing my beliefs, I’m glad to have gotten this chance to partner with Instagram to encourage people to take part in this democratic process. I wanted to play with the iconic index finger with ink because it is the universal symbol for voting in India. It is a symbol that one is part of a large and important process. I hope the sticker is a fun addition to this process for many other first time voters and everyone else as well,” Tara Anand said.

The sticker can be shared on Instagram Stories by opening the camera, taking a selfie or selecting any other picture and then tapping the sticker icon and selecting this custom sticker from the tray. The interesting part here is that when a user taps or clicks on the sticker, they will be redirected to the National Voters Services Portal (electoralsearch.in/), an integration designed to help voters find their respective polling locations during the different phases of elections.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Instagram is not the only platform driving civic engagement during Elections, which began the first phase of voting today. Google is marking the start of Indian Elections 2019 with a doodle while Snapchat has launched creative tools and polling information for Indian voters. The election is expected to see around 900 million people cast their vote across seven phases and results will be declared on May 23.