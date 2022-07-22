comscore Instagram will now let you remix photos, create Reel via templates and more
Instagram introduces Remix Photos, Reel templates and more features

Instagram has also introduced features like Reel templates, Remix photos, and more.

Instagram has announced a bunch of new features for its Reels and posts for users on the platform. Meta-owned photo-sharing platform will now allow users to collaborate with others on the platform more easily with the help of new remixing features. It has also announced that any video post shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as a Reel. This announcement was made by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on Twitter. Also Read - Instagram: How to use the new searchable maps feature

Instagram introducing Remix for photos, Reel templates & more

Instagram will soon introduce a “Remix Photos” feature that will let them remix public photos on the platform. Users will also be able to choose from different layouts to remix these photos, including green screen, horizontal, and vertical split-screen. They can also opt for a picture-in-picture reaction view to add their own video commentary to existing reels. Also Read - Instagram now lets you shop and track products within DMs

instagram, reels Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

According to the blogpost, “Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original, so it plays sequentially.”

Instagram now brings new templates for Reels where users just have to upload photos or video clips by tapping on the camera in the Reels tab. Additionally, users will also be able to record with front and back camera at the same time. This is called the Dual feature that will help creators share their reactions while shooting a video from the back camera.

As mentioned earlier, Instagram videos shorter than 15 minutes will be posted as a Reel. Notably, videos posted earlier will remain unchanged. Instagram has further announced that short videos (now Reels) posted by public accounts will be recommended more and will be more visible. This applies to Reels shorter than 90 seconds.

instagram, reels

Instagram will also introduce a videos and Reels tab on the profile so that they can be seen in a single place.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 9:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2022 9:42 AM IST

