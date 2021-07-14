Instagram wants you to keep your accounts safe. This, the social media platform ensures with the help of the new Security Checkup feature that will provide you with a way to recover their accounts if compromised. Also Read - Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

This will include a guide through a number of steps to ensure that the account is finally safe. Instagram also reminds you of several other steps one can take to stay safe. Here's a look at the options.

Instagram introduces new security feature

Instagram's Security Checkup will involve a procedure of keeping a check on the login activity, profile details, accounts that share the login information, and account recovery details such as the phone number and the email.

This is a way to manage the details you share with Instagram and correct them if they are erroneous.

Besides this, Instagram throws light on all the security features it has to help you keep your accounts safe. These are the recommended steps one can follow.

Firstly, you must enable two-factor authentication via Settings so that unintended people don’t get to log into your Instagram. It is revealed that Instagram will soon allow you to use their WhatsApp for the 2FA process, as rumoured previously. It also asks you to enable login requests and keep an eye on the login activity via Settings.

The Facebook-owned platform also asks you to update their phone number or email ID so that it’s easier to recover the account if something wrong happens. It also raises awareness of spam and malicious DMs that are sent to get access to users’ sensitive details. These mails try to extract such details by threatening people. It’s worth noting that Instagram doesn’t send DMs to people and if you receive one, just report it.

Speaking of reporting, if you come across suspicious accounts, it’s safe to report them. In addition, Instagram has tried improving its Support Inbox to keep you updated with the latest details on the reports that were filed. This endeavour of keeping things safe will continue with new features, as told by Instagram.