Meta has now rolled out new functionality for users iOS Instagram users that allows them to delete or deactivate their accounts from the app if they want. This is done to comply with Apple’s updated App Store Review Guidelines that make it mandatory for all the apps to offer account creation and deletion option within the app. Also Read - Instagram is planning to ditch video post in favour of Reels: Report

iOS Instagram users can now delete their accounts from the app

Up till now, users had to open the desktop or mobile to delete their account from the platform. Meta has now announced that iOS users will now be able to do it directly from their handsets. For the unversed, the deactivate option is available for Android and iOS users right now but that does not delete the account from the platform. You always have an option to go back and activate it whenever you want. Hence, many users end up deactivating the account from their phones instead of deleting them. Also Read - Instagram tricks: How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone

As per an official statement by Meta spokesperson, “We want to give people more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram. We’ve rolled out the option to delete your account in Settings on iOS, and you’ll still have the option to temporarily disable your account before choosing to delete it.” Also Read - Meta introduces Instagram Reels APIs for developers: How it will work

As per the guidelines, once you delete the account, you still have an option to stop Instagram from deleting the account within 30 days, just like the cool-off period in the deactivation process.

How to delete your Instagram account via the iOS app

Here are the steps that you can take to wipe your account off of the Instagram app.

Open the Instagram app and go to the Profile section Tap on Account>Delete Account

You will be now be asked if you want to delete or deactivate your account. Tap on whichever option you want. After choosing to delete the account, you will have 30 days to stop the app from removing the account entirely from the platform.