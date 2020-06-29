comscore Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

Instagram is testing a new video note feature for its standalone messaging app called Threads.

  Published: June 29, 2020 5:52 PM IST
Instagram is soon expected to add a new feature to its Threads app. The company is testing a new video note feature for its standalone messaging app called Threads. This app is from Instagram and is basically for those who just want to share photos, videos, stories, and statuses with close friends. The new feature was first spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi.

The cited source says that the feature automatically turns audio in videos to live captions. “Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording,” Paluzzi tweeted. This feature will especially help users with hearing disabilities.

The video note feature would also help Threads app users understand what their friends actually meant to say, and respond clearly. Facebook in October last year launched the Snap-clone app for Instagram users. Threads lets you share photos, videos, messages, Stories, and more with Instagram close friends list.

“You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customize the experience around the people who matter most,” said Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram. You can use Threads to meThreadsssage close friends on Instagram and you’ll have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them. Threads app opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you are doing in just two taps.

Besides, Instagram recently received an update that integrated the new group video chat feature Messenger Rooms. Users can invite up to 50 people for a video chat session. Instagram then creates a room and shows a link to it. It will also give an option to Join Room or Send Link and if a user taps on Join Room, Instagram will ask to open the room in the Messenger app.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 5:52 PM IST

